One of the trees most indicative of sharply drained soils in Indiana is the black oak (Quercus velutina).
Black oaks are abundant in the wind-deposited sandy soils of northwest Indiana in the Indiana Dunes and Kankakee Sands areas. They are also common on dry ridges in the hilly portions of southern Indiana. On the glacial till plains of central Indiana, they occur locally on dry bluffs above rivers and streams.
Elsewhere, black oak is a widespread tree of the eastern deciduous forests, with a range extending from southern Maine to southeast Minnesota in the north and from northern Florida to eastern Texas in the south.
The alternate leaves of black oak are best distinguished by the glossy upper surface and their thick, leathery texture which helps prevent moisture loss. They are typically four to nine inches long and three to six inches across with five to seven variable sharp-pointed lobes tipped with short bristles.
The sinuses between the lobes tend to be cut over halfway to the mid-vein on leaves of mature trees in full sunshine. The leaves of shaded saplings are often much larger with very shallow sinuses.
Like other members of the red oak group, the acorns take two years to mature. The are one half inch to three-quarters of an inch in length with a cap covering the lower half of the nut. The acorns often have vertical stripes down their length and are coated with a rust-colored down. The winter buds are also covered in this rusty down.
Black oak bark is dark grayish black. The furrows in the bark commonly break into rectangular plates on mature trees, which helps distinguish them from the long continuous furrows of northern red oak (Quercus rubra).
The dry habitats preferred by black oaks were historically prone to fires, but these trees are only moderately fire tolerant. Trees that are top killed by fire re-sprout vigorously from the root system.
In the sandy soils of northwest Indiana, black oak may form nearly pure stands or may mix with white oak in more mesic locations. In southern Indiana, black oak occurs with a variety of associates including white oak, scarlet oak, chestnut oak, pignut hickory, and shagbark hickory where it is often an important component of the oak-hickory woodlands that occupy ridges and south and west-facing slopes.
Like other oaks, black oak is an important tree for wildlife. Birds that consume the acorns include red-headed and red-bellied woodpeckers, wild turkeys, wood ducks, and white-breasted nuthatches. Mammals that feed on the acorns include tree squirrels, eastern chipmunk, opossum, raccoon, and white-footed mice. The caterpillars of numerous moths feed on the foliage and are an important food source for breeding woodland songbirds.
Black oak is seldom used as a shade tree but is appropriate for dry soil sites. Container-grown trees are available from nurseries specializing in native trees.