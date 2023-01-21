Most Hoosiers have likely seen most mammals native to Indiana — raccoons, opossums, squirrels, groundhogs, foxes and coyotes — yet there is one mammal Indiana residents have likely never seen in the wild: the bobcat.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, these cats are present in nearly every county in the state, but their presence is typically only confirmed via trail cameras.
The bobcat (Lynx rufus) is a medium-sized cat ranging from 30 to 50 inches in length, two feet in height, and weighing between 15 and 30 pounds. Reddish-brown in color with a white underbelly, bobcats have short tails (around six inches) and black markings throughout their coat and the inside of the legs. This coloration provides excellent camouflage, providing the ability to stalk prey and stay out of the sight of humans.
Bobcats are generally most active at night and can move throughout their range in virtual silence. Southern and west-central Indiana are the most common areas of the state to find bobcats. Male cats can maintain a home range of 30 to 75 square miles but are known to move up to 100 miles from where they were born.
Females typically have a range of six to 12 square miles. Wooded or brush-filled areas are the preferred habitat for bobcats. Outside of Indiana, bobcats live throughout the United States, southern Canada, and northern Mexico, except for the megalopolis area along the eastern seaboard of the U.S. between Washington D.C. and Boston.
Typically solitary animals, bobcats can breed year-round but commonly mate in winter and early spring (February-March). Females produce litters of two to four kittens after a gestation period of two months. Kittens are usually born in isolated areas like small caves, rock outcroppings or hollow logs. Females raise their young alone.
At four weeks, kittens become active explorers and are weaned by two months. Within three to five months, young cats move freely with their mother and begin to hunt for themselves. By fall, kittens typically disperse and venture off on their own, while some bobcats stay with their mother for up to one year.
Bobcats stalk their prey, taking advantage of their camouflage and stealthy maneuvering, eating a wide variety of animals. In Indiana, bobcats eat mice, voles, squirrels, rabbits, muskrats, waterfowl and even whitetail deer fawns. When food is scarce, bobcats hunt larger prey such as foxes, skunks, raccoons and sometimes livestock animals like poultry, pigs, sheep and goats.
Bobcats have few predators in Indiana, yet throughout the rest of North America, wolves, coyotes and mountain lions will prey on adult bobcats. Eagles, owls, bears and alligators are known to eat bobcat kittens.
While it is likely you may never see a bobcat in the wild, they are certainly an important part of Indiana’s ecosystems.
Keep an eye out for these elusive cats; you may get lucky and spot one.