Frequent readers of the On Nature column may recall columns about the construction of a fence along the southern border of the U.S. through the unique desert ecosystems of North America.
A portion of the Sonoran Desert called Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, located on the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, is now the epicenter for conflicts between border agents, environmentalists and native people.
Located approximately 40 miles south of Ajo, Arizona, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument has been part of the National Parks Service since 1937. The 517-square-mile area, recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1979, is the only place on earth where the Organ Pipe Cactus (Stenocereus thurberi) grows in the wild. Named for its resemblance to the pipes of an organ, various stems up to 6 inches thick grow from a short singular trunk and can reach more than 20 feet in height. At full maturity, which takes 150 years, the plant can grow up to 12 feet in width.
Organ Pipe Cactus is part of the traditional lands of the Tohono O’odham people and is adjacent to their reservation, which encompasses parts of three counties in Arizona. Construction projects along the border are becoming more frequent in this area yet recently, construction of the border fence has escalated.
On Feb. 26, reporters were invited to view construction crews blast an area known to the Tohono O’odham as Monument Hill. Eighty-six holes drilled 10 feet deep, packed with ammonium nitrate and detonated, caused a subtle rumble and bulge in a 250 foot long stretch of desert land. At the same moment the blasting occurred in Arizona, Tohono O’odham Nation chair Ned Norris was testifying to the House Natural Resources Subcommittee in Washington, D.C. Norris argued that this area is sacred to his people, the area known as Monument Hill is a burial site of his ancestors and the blasting has “forever damaged our people.”
The blasting of native burial sites is not the only destruction occurring in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. Construction of the border fence requires water, and contractors are drilling wells into the desert aquifer. One of the only sources of water in the area is Quitobaquito Springs located near the U.S.-Mexico border. Artifacts found in the area suggest human presence for at least the last 16,000 years. The aquifer, already stressed by agricultural pumping, is being drawn down 84,000 gallons per day for border fence construction. The accelerated pumping of groundwater threatens the Quitobaquito pupfish and the Sonoyta mud turtles, both endangered species living in this unique ecosystem.
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument is the current epicenter where different worlds and interests are colliding in the United States. The U.S. government and Tribal Nations battle over jurisdiction and sovereignty. Environmentalists seek to prevent negative impacts on animal migration and endangered species, while native people continue their struggle to maintain and protect their traditional lands and sacred lifeways.
