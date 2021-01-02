The northern cardinal is one of our best known and most conspicuous songbirds.
The brilliant red male and more modestly attired female are common in a variety of brushy and wooded habitats throughout much of the eastern United States as well as portions of the southwest and Mexico. In addition to Indiana, the states of Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia have chosen the northern cardinal as their state bird.
The male cardinal is difficult to confuse with any other bird species in Indiana. Only the male summer tanager is also solid red; however, it lacks the crest and the bright red triangular bill. Cardinals average 8 to 9 inches in length with a 12-inch wingspan. The female is mostly brownish with a paler belly and red highlights in the crest, wings and tail. Both sexes have black on the face surrounding the red bill. The juveniles are also brown but have a dark brown bill.
Cardinals spend most of their time foraging on the ground or low in shrubs, brushy old fields or woodland edges. With a diet consisting primarily of seeds and fruits, supplemented with a variety of insects in the warmer months, they are often seen feeding on fruits such as mulberries, raspberries, sumac and rose hips. Cardinals eat a wide variety of seeds including those of tulip trees, wildflowers and ragweed. Their large triangular bill is adapted to cracking large seeds such as sunflowers. Cardinals are among the first birds to be attracted to birdfeeders, especially if sunflower or safflower seeds are offered.
Cardinals are highly territorial during the breeding season, proclaiming their territory with their loud whistled song. The song consists of phrases repeated several times that can sound like sweet-sweet-sweet, cheer-cheer-cheer, purty-purty-purty. Unlike many birds, both sexes sing; however, the male sings more consistently throughout the breeding season. They also utter a sharp metallic chip. Territorial males will often fight their reflection in mirrors and windows.
The nest is built low in the dense cover of shrubs and vines, typically 3-10 feet above the ground. The female usually lays three to four eggs, which are incubated for 12 to 13 days. The young grow quickly, leaving the nest about 10 days after hatching. Cardinals typically raise two to three broods per year. While the female performs most of the incubation, both genders feed the young.
Cardinals are non-migratory, often staying locally on their territory throughout the year. During periods of harsh winter weather, however, they may wander more widely in search of food, sometimes resulting in dozens of cardinals at a single feeding station on cold snowy days. In addition to providing bird feeders, planting a variety of fruit-producing native shrubs and trees will offer the food and nesting cover that attract cardinals and many other desirable songbirds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.