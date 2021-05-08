Take yourself back 17 years to 2004. George W. Bush was president, the Red Sox finally broke the curse of the Bambino, the Pistons beat the Lakers in the NBA Finals, the New England Patriots won their second Super Bowl, and “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” was the biggest movie of the year.
What else happened 17 years ago? The Brood X generation of cicadas last surfaced.
This spring, a familiar buzz will fill the air across much of the eastern United States. Cicadas are winged insects about 1 to 2 inches in length, having three simple single-lensed ocelli on the top of the head in a triangular pattern between a large pair of more complex eyes. Brood X (Brood 10 or Great Eastern Brood) is a group of periodical cicadas that maintain an extended lifecycle that produces a new generation of bugs every 17 years.
Cicadas spend the majority of their lives underground. Females deposit eggs in small slits they cut into tree bark. Once the nymphs hatch, they drop off the tree and burrow into the ground as deep as 8 feet. These juvenile cicadas spend the next 17 years feeding on the sap of roots called xylem. Cicadas seem to prefer oak, cypress, willow, ash and maple trees but do not feed on these species exclusively.
When the nymphs approach sexual maturity, they use their strong front legs to construct an escape tunnel, approximately the size of a dime, to reach the surface. Once above ground, the molting process begins, typically taking place on nearby trees or other plants. In the next few weeks, you will no doubt see dozens of abandoned exoskeletons (exuviae) clinging to the trunks and branches of trees.
After molting, cicadas are ready to start their mating ritual. Males typically fly to the tops of trees and begin making that familiar noise. Through a behavior called stridulation, cicadas produce a clicking sound using a ribbed organ called a tymbal. These clicking sounds attract females to the males’ location, where the 17-year life cycle begins again.
Relative to other insects, cicadas pose a unique threat to humans. They do not bite nor sting like mosquitos or wasps; cicadas’ only real threat to humans is the volume of their mating calls. The sound produced by cicadas is extraordinary, reaching decibel levels of 80 to 100, the equivalent of a jackhammer or a Boeing 737 airliner at an altitude of 6,000 feet. Multiply this sound by as many as 1.5 million individuals per acre, and prolonged exposure can result in hearing loss.
Brood X will be emerging in the coming weeks in 16 eastern states and territories (DE, DC, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, OH, NJ, NY, NC, PA, TN, VA, and WV). While the locked-down summer of 2020 may have been a quiet one, 2021 promises to turn up the volume.
