Halloween originated in Ireland and northern Great Britain as an ancient Celtic holiday and was brought to the United States by Irish immigrants. Americans have added their own traditions and symbols to a holiday that is now second only to Christmas in popularity. Grab some candy corn and enjoy testing your knowledge of Halloween trivia that comes from the natural world.
1. Pumpkins and other types of squash belong to which family of plants?
2. Bats (as well as dolphins, whales, and some birds) use this technique to navigate and find food.
3. Name the two kinds of venomous spiders in Indiana.
4. What is the name of the pigment that makes a black cat’s fur black?
5. Of all the varieties of apples raised and sold in the United States, which one is the most popular?
6. The first Jack-o-lantern was actually carved out of this kind of vegetable.
7. Which animal skeleton has the most bones: a cat, a human, or a bat?
8. Which phase will the moon be in this Halloween night?
9. How long does it take, on average, for a spider to weave a web?
10. Which animal is mentioned in Edgar Allen Poe’s well-known poem often read on Halloween?
11. What will happen 2 hours after midnight, Halloween night?
12. Pumpkins are a rich source of which vitamin?
13. The world’s largest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016. How many pounds did it weigh? a) 1,500 b) 1,850 c) 2,150 d) 2,550
14. If you want to build a bonfire on Halloween, which type of wood would you use to produce the most heat?
15. How many animal species have the word “ghost” in their name?
Answers
1) Pumpkins belong to the gourd family. 2) Bats use sonar, or echolocation to navigate. 3) The black widow and brown recluse are Indiana’s two poisonous spiders. 4) Melanin is the pigment responsible for dark skin and fur. 5) Red delicious is most popular apple variety. 6) Turnips and occasionally potatoes were the original Jack o’ lanterns. 7) Cat skeletons have the most bones with 213, followed by humans with 206. Bats have 45 bones. 8) We will see a full moon on Halloween night. 9) It takes about an hour. 10) Edgar Allen Poe’s famous poem features the raven. 11) We will turn our clocks back an hour. Daylight savings time ends and resumes again next March. 12) Pumpkins are high in vitamin A and also in fiber. 13) D. The world record pumpkin actually weighed 2,528 pounds. 14) Osage orange is the hardest of the Indiana hardwoods and burns the hottest. 15) There are eight: ghost crabs, ghost sharks, ghost bats, ghost frogs, ghost moths, ghost owls (also called barn owls), ghost snakes and ghost slugs. Most, of course, are white.
