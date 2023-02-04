One of the most common and distinctive oaks in much of the Midwest is the bur oak (Quercus macrocarpa). In Indiana, this tree grows in a variety of usually calcareous habitats including flatwoods, river flood plains and bluffs. It is most common in the portion of the state formerly covered by the Wisconsin glaciation; however, it is also locally common along rivers in southern Indiana.
Its native range is more northerly than most oaks, extending from Maine west to the Canadian province of Saskatchewan and south to Tennessee and central Texas.
The leaves of bur oak have the rounded lobes typical of the white oak group. The lower lobes are usually deeply incised while the upper portion of the leaves usually have very shallow lobes. The leaves are typically five to 10 inches long and three to five inches wide. The upper surface is dark green while the pale lower surface is densely covered with short fine hairs.
Bur oaks have very thick, corky bark that becomes deeply furrowed on older trunks. The corky bark often extends onto the twigs. They can reach massive proportions on fertile sites of up to 100 feet tall and five feet in diameter.
Bur oaks flower in the spring with the male flowers appearing as dangling catkins while the female flowers that form the acorns develop at the ends of the new growth.
Like other white oaks, the acorns mature in a single growing season. The acorns are the largest of any of our native oaks, varying from 1.5 to 2.5 inches long and broad. The cap encloses one half to three-quarters of the acorn and has a distinctive fringe at the summit.
In central Indiana, bur oaks are most common on well-drained flood plain terraces and upland flatwoods. On river flood plains, they grow with shellbark hickory, Kentucky coffee tree, black walnut, hackberry, black maple, and Shumard oak. In flatwoods, they associate with swamp white oak, Shumard oak, shellbark hickory, and black walnut.
In northwest Indiana extending west through the corn belt, bur oak is characteristic of savanna habitats at the edge of the tall grass prairie, where fire was formerly frequent. The thick corky bark helps insulate the trunk and branches from the heat of these fires.
Like other oaks, bur oak is a very valuable tree for wildlife. The caterpillars of several hundred species of moths may feed on the foliage as well as several hairstreak butterflies. These caterpillars are a vital source of food for nesting songbirds. Tree squirrels, woodpeckers, blue jays, chipmunks, deer and raccoons are among the species that feed on the acorns.
Bur oaks are a long-lived sturdy shade tree for large yards and parks. Their long tap root can make them difficult to transplant, so they are best installed from container-grown plants from a reputable native tree nursery.