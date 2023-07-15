The northern catalpa tree, while not one of the more common trees in our area, is perhaps one of the most interesting.
Anyone who has done a leaf collection may remember trying to find a catalpa leaf small enough to fit on an 8½”x11” sheet of paper. The outstanding features of catalpa trees are their enormous heart-shaped bright green leaves and the very long, green-bean-like seed pods that hang from the branches throughout the summer.
The word “catalpa” is derived from the Cherokee, Muskogee, or Catawba word for “tree.” It’s pronounced “ca-TALL-bee” by some Hoosiers, and can also be called catawba, Indian cigar or Indian bean tree.
There are two native species of catalpa in North America: the northern catalpa (Catalpa speciosa), and the southern catalpa (Catalpa bignoides). The northern catalpa ranges from its place of origin in the Ohio River valley to most of the northern and western U.S. and Canada. Catalpa have been propagated throughout their range since the early 1800s because their wood is durable and their bark was used in traditional medicines. They grow to be 40 to 60 feet tall and 60+ years old.
Catalpa has beautiful wood that resembles butternut or ash. Catalpa trees are fast-growing and tolerant of many different growing conditions. Their wood was valuable for fence posts before metal posts gained popularity. Northern and southern catalpa greatly resemble each other, except the northern species has gray bark with vertical ridges and the southern species has reddish brown scaly bark. Farmers often use catalpa trees to produce shade for free-range livestock.
Catalpa flowers are reminiscent of orchids; they are white with yellow stripes and purple spots on the inside, clumping in large clusters called panicles. The flowers give off a surprisingly fragrant aroma, rivaling that of any other flowers, in my opinion.
By late summer, the pods begin to turn brown and will eventually split open, releasing delicate white thin-winged seeds that are dispersed by the wind. Most trees retain remnants of the seed pods all winter long.
According to the Wood Database, Catalpa wood is underrated. It has one of the lowest shrink-swell capacities of any domestic wood, making it an excellent choice for furniture making and carving. Catalpa is susceptible to infestations of insects and fungus, but doesn’t seem to be permanently damaged in the process.
The Catalpa sphinx moth lays its eggs exclusively on catalpa trees. The caterpillar larvae hatch from the eggs on the undersides of leaves, stems and twigs. Newly hatched caterpillars are white with black spots; older caterpillars are black and yellow. Catalpa “worms” are in high demand as fish bait at certain times of the summer. When mature, the caterpillars drop off and pupate several inches below the ground under their host tree, where they will spend the winter and hatch the following spring.