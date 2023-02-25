The smallest structure capable of carrying out all life functions is the cell, which is, in many ways, like a miniature city. Single-celled protozoa and the more primitive bacteria dominate the earth in terms of sheer numbers of individuals. Both cells and cities are highly organized internally and can be part of larger complex systems.
An individual cell must be able to perform the same tasks that a city performs for its residents. The boundary of a city, the city limits, separates Anderson from its surroundings the same way that the cell membrane marks the outer boundary of a cell.
The control center of Anderson, where vital information is stored and orders are given, is downtown in City Hall and the courthouse. In a cell, the nucleus has a similar function. That’s where the cell’s DNA is found, and DNA stores information for the construction of all components of the cell.
Both cells and cities need to have way to transport materials around inside their boundaries. Cells have a series of passageways called the E.R. that performs the same function that highways and city streets perform, allowing cell products to move more efficiently throughout the cell.
Cells and cities both need an energy source to do work. In cells, the mitochondria are the abundant tiny structures where food calories are converted to chemical and heat energy. In a similar way, our furnaces, fireplaces, boilers and solar panels convert solar energy and fossil fuel into electricity and heat that runs Anderson’s homes and businesses.
Removing waste before it creates a problem is a challenge for both cells and cities. Most Madison County residents pay to have their refuse hauled away by garbage trucks, and sewage is broken down by either a septic system or the sewage treatment plant. At the micro-level, cells manage internal waste with structures called lysosomes. Lysosomes are sacs filled with digestive enzymes that eliminate toxic materials and prevent a cell from being damaged by its own waste.
Cells and cities both have factories that manufacture essential products. In living cells, protein factories called ribosomes are where new cell structures are manufactured according to the cell’s genetic instructions. In Anderson, the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx all handle the transport of packaged materials. In a cell, a structure called the Golgi body does the very same thing. For example, Golgi bodies in pancreas cells package insulin for transport to other cells that need to convert sugar into energy. Lastly, vacuoles are the cell’s storage compartments, used for the same purpose as the self-storage units and warehouses in Anderson.
Cells can incorporate to form tissues and organs, while cities are members of counties, states and countries.
The health and survival of complex structures depends on how well their respective parts work together for the common good. In both cities and cells, cooperation is essential for success.