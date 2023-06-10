If you follow corporate news, you are aware of the near-constant coverage of the debt ceiling debate.
Republicans and Democrats fight for and against concessions based on their party’s interests that allegedly reflect their constituents’ concerns. Both sides never fail to mention the unprecedented or historic nature of the United States defaulting on its debt, and both parties have members who drift from the status quo political narrative.
On May 31, the House of Representatives voted to suspend the spending limit of the U.S. government, currently $31.4 trillion, until January 1, 2025. For most Americans, these Beltway debates are convoluted and typical of Washington dustups, maintaining little concern about how their concessions will ultimately affect the environment, people’s day-to-day lives, and our country’s future.
The negotiations between President Biden and Speaker McCarthy occurred with little transparency. The natural world once again takes a back seat to business interests — that is to say, approving projects and budgets that fulfill the desire for the profits of the donor class.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a 304-mile-long natural gas pipeline project running through West Virginia and Virginia. A joint venture of Equitrans Midstream, NextEra Energy Resources, and Con Edison Transmission, permitting for the project began in October 2015 and received instant opposition.
In the summer of 2022, the project’s principal proponent, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), used his vote for the Inflation Reduction Act as leverage to loosen environmental regulations and push the project through. Under pressure from environmental groups, indigenous communities, and local citizens, Manchin ultimately withdrew the bill.
A year later, as the debt ceiling deadline loomed nearer, Manchin once again used his vote as leverage to get the Mountain Valley Pipeline approved. Upon completion, the MVP will transport 200 million cubic feet of natural gas daily from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in Wetzel County, West Virginia, connecting to the Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company’s existing line in Pittsylvania County, Virginia.
In the eight years since the announcement of the pipeline proposal, resistance has been fierce and constant. Objections to the project include issues of eminent domain, negative environmental impacts — cutting through Jefferson National Forest, watersheds, and impacting protected animals — and the pipeline crossing the Application Trail. Indigenous groups cite the National Historic Preservation Act claiming the pipeline will cut through traditional burial grounds and mound sights. Federal courts dismissed their lawsuits in 2019.
Activists blockaded construction sites with scrap cars, occupied a platform constructed on a pole for 57 days, and even maintained a 932-day tree sit-in from September 2018 to March 2021.
On June 1, during the Senate’s vote on the Fiscal Responsibility Act, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) moved to remove the AVP permitting provision, but it failed 69-30. The Mountain Valley Pipeline project will proceed as planned, yet another victory for corporations over people.