American basswood (Tilia americana) is a common tree throughout many eastern deciduous forests extending west to eastern Texas and the eastern Dakotas.
It matures into a large tree up to 75 to 100 feet tall with a trunk diameter of up to three feet. Basswood characteristically occur in mesic forests, which are defined as having medium moisture levels that are neither excessively wet nor excessively dry. Frequent associates in this forest type include American beech, sugar maple, northern red oak, bitternut hickory, tulip tree, black walnut, Ohio buckeye, hackberry, and black cherry.
The leaves of American basswood are heart-shaped with short, sharp teeth along the margins. The blades are typically four to six inches long and three to four inches across. The upper surface is dark green and smooth while the lower surface may have tufts of hair along the veins. The leaves turn pale yellow in the fall.
The bark of mature trees is furrowed with flattened ridges. Young trees and branches have smooth bark.
American basswood has a strong tendency to produce sprouts from its base. Most mature trees exhibit this sprouting. As a result, basswoods have a greater tendency to produce multiple trunks than any other canopy species found in Indiana.
While most of our canopy trees flower in April and May, basswood produces its flowers in early summer, typically for a two-week period during the month of June. The flowers appear in drooping racemes that are subtended by a conspicuous leafy bract up to four inches in length. Individual flowers are about one half inch across with five petals and five sepals. The flowers develop into small nutlets about a quarter inch in diameter. The leafy bract aids in wind dispersal of the nutlets, serving as a wing.
The fragrant flowers are popular with a variety of pollinators including bumblebees, honeybees, green metallic bees, syrphid flies and certain moths. Over two dozen species of moth larvae feed on the leaves. The nutlets are occasionally consumed by wildlife including blue jays, tree squirrels, chipmunks and white-footed mice. Deer sometimes browse on the twigs and leaves.
Basswood is occasionally harvested for its fine-grained soft wood. It is used for carving, musical instruments, inexpensive furniture and pulp.
Basswood makes an excellent shade tree for large lawns, where its spreading growth habit will form a large crown when mature. They are sometimes found in retail nurseries but are readily available from nurseries specializing in native trees.
White basswood (Tilia heterophylla) is another species native to Indiana. It is mostly restricted to the southeastern part of the state and the Ohio River counties of south central Indiana. It differs from American basswood by the dense white or gray hairs that cover the lower leaf surface, making the leaves appear whitened underneath. It is sometimes considered to be a variety of American basswood.