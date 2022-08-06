Turkey vultures, also called turkey buzzards, are commonly seen throughout Indiana. Often mistaken for hawks or eagles, these large black birds can be easily spotted soaring in the sky or standing on the ground near roadways feasting on roadkill. Turkey vultures are “New World” vultures, having evolved separately from the vultures of the “Old World” in Europe, Asia, and Africa.
With a wingspan up to 6 feet, a total length of 2-2.5 feet, and a weight of 2-5 pounds, turkey vultures are one of the larger birds in Indiana. Yet, their range spans far beyond the Hoosier State, stretching from southern Canada south to Tierra del Fuego — the southernmost tip of South America. Technically considered birds of prey, turkey vultures differ significantly from closely related raptors.
Turkey vultures, like all vultures, are scavengers. Their scientific name, Cathartes aura, means pacifier or cleanser. The Cherokee call them “Peace Eagle” because they do not hunt like hawks, eagles, or osprey, instead feeding on dead animal carcasses. Turkey buzzards’ stomach flora kills bacteria and viruses, allowing them to eat decomposing flesh without risk of poisoning or infection. Surprisingly, turkey buzzards also eat vegetation which can comprise up to 50% of their diet.
Like most birds of prey, turkey vultures maintain keen eyesight, allowing them to spot dead or dying animals from the air as they ride thermals (warm air columns rising from the ground). Yet, their most proficient method of finding food is by smell. Unlike other birds, turkey vultures have a heightened ability to smell gases released by decomposing animals. Gliding above wooded areas, turkey vultures can smell dead animals blocked from sight by the forest canopy. Other species of vultures which lack a strong sense of smell like King vultures, black vultures, and condors, often follow turkey vultures to locate food sources.
Turkey vultures are silent relative to other birds. Lacking a syrinx – the vocal organ of birds – they produce no call or song, only a grunt and hissing sound. They also do not construct nests like most birds. The mating season in Indiana is generally March to June. Eggs are typically laid in found locations — rock ledges, caves, borrows, or hollow trees. Females generally lay two cream-colored eggs with brown or lavender spots. Chicks hatch within 30-40 days and are cared for by both parents until they fledge at about ten weeks.
Another distinguishing factor from other birds of prey is the red featherless head of the turkey vulture. With no feathers near the beak, turkey vultures can easier bathe after feeding on carrion. Birds with feathered heads would be prone to their feathers becoming matted, irritation from insects, and risks of infection. The red head and yellowish-white beak is also a great way to identify the turkey vulture.