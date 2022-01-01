E.O. Wilson, evolutionary biologist and animal behaviorist, died on Dec. 26 at the age of 92. He was a visionary; he was a research pioneer; he coined new terminology that is now in common usage; he was often controversial; he was always the consummate teacher. That’s why I’m honoring his legacy in today’s column.
Wilson was born in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1929. When he was 7 years old, his parents divorced and he turned to the outdoors for comfort. He lost sight in one eye after a fishing accident which affected his career choice later in life. The only two books he read in high school were “The Virginian” and the “Boy Scout Manual.” The Boy Scouts of America was a hugely influential organization 100 years ago, and Wilson reached the exalted rank of Eagle Scout.
About his scouting experience, Wilson said, “I’m well aware that to many, the Boy Scouts seem unsophisticated and outdated. But I ask doubters at least to consider this: If asked to decide who would be both successful in life and exceptionally useful to society, the graduating senior of an elite New England prep school or an Eagle Scout in Kansas, I’d vote for the Eagle Scout.”
Wilson received his master’s degree in biology from the University of Alabama and his doctorate from Harvard. He was a prolific writer and researcher who focused on ants early in his career. He discovered the first colony of fire ants in the U.S. in Mobile, Alabama when he was 13. In 2003, Wilson published a book about ants in which he classified over 20% of all known and many previously unknown species, earning him the nickname “Antman”. He discovered that ants (and many other animals) communicate with chemical substances called pheromones.
He has been called a “provocateur” and an “intellectual bomb thrower” because he thought outside the accepted box and proposed entirely new concepts. For example, in the 1960s he wrote a book about the unique ecosystems of islands and compared our ever-fragmented natural areas to them. He developed the concept of “character displacement” to explain what happens when two similar species come into contact with each other for the first time (like fire ants and native ants in the southern U.S.).
In his 1975 book “Sociobiology”, Wilson delved into the biological and genetic roots of social behavior, theorizing that altruism (sacrificing oneself for the benefit of another) has evolutionary value.
In his later years, E.O. Wilson dedicated himself to preserving biodiversity the world over. He wrote “Creation” in which he proposed that the Garden of Eden exists today as our natural world and urged professed Christians to protect it. Without habitat, wildlife cannot survive. Wilson encouraged the conservation practice of creating and protecting wildlife corridors to serve as highways and safe havens for species that migrate.
Thank you, Edward Osborne Wilson, for leaving the world a better place for all of us.
