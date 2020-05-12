In 1881, the year before he died, Charles Darwin published the results of a lifetime of research on a subject that he had studied 40 years: the earthworm, Lumbicus terrestris. He concluded that worms were immensely valuable, contrary to most people’s poor opinion of them.
Today, we know that if it weren’t for these little soil dwellers, we wouldn’t have the rich layer of topsoil that supports most plant life on the planet. Earthworms, or night crawlers, are known as “nature’s plows” because they mix the upper and lower layers of soil. Worms also enrich the soil with body secretions and plant nutrients as they pass it through their digestive tract.
Earthworms spend the day underground because as little as an hour’s exposure to sunlight will leave them paralyzed. Their skin must stay moist because they breathe through it. They have a tiny primitive two-lobed brain and five pairs of hearts, but they lack lungs and eyes. They cannot hear but they can feel vibrations. Their bodies have over 100 segments, and each segment has four tiny bristles on the lower surface that provide traction as waves of muscular contractions propel the worm through the soil.
Earthworms have a semi-rigid upper lip called a prostomium that acts as a drill bit when the worm tunnels through the soil. The burrows that earthworms leave behind are very beneficial because they allow air and water to permeate underground. During heavy rains, earthworms often leave their burrows to avoid drowning. At night they come to the surface and deposit their waste in mounds of little round balls called castings. Castings are rich in nutrients, bacteria and enzymes and provide more benefit to plants than compost.
On warm, rainy nights, earthworms come to the surface to mate. Each worm is hermaphroditic, possessing both ovaries and testes. When they mate, two worms align themselves head to tail and twist around each other, allowing sperm to be exchanged where their swollen collars touch. Once inside the body, sperm are stored until the eggs ripen a few days later. At that time, the fertilized eggs form a capsule that slides over the head of the worm and forms a cocoon. After three weeks of incubation in the soil, the babies hatch. They are independent but won’t be mature for another year or so.
Earthworms are food for a large variety of wildlife, including fish, birds, salamanders, frogs, toads, beetles, moles, badgers, fox, raccoons and skunks. I still remember the thrill of baiting my hook for the first time with a big juicy worm and briefly feeling compassion for it before I threw it to a waiting bass or bluegill. I also remember my friend Terry getting a big worm in her mouth when she took a drink from the garden hose! Ah, sweet memories.
