Over the years, the On Nature column has covered many instances where environmentalism and the legal system meet. These points of contact are manifest in varying ways, ranging from the contentious legislation of the Green New Deal to the undeniable effectiveness of the Endangered Species Act, from the highly publicized work of young activists like the legal case “Juliana v. the United States” to the global protest movement “Fridays for Future,” started by Greta Thunberg. Recently, a legal designation, 50 years in the making, is gaining traction, and it is likely a new term to many of you — ecocide.
Ecocide is the substantial destruction of ecosystems or species (including humans) by deliberate or negligent human action. The term was first coined in 1970 by Arthur Galston, an American biologist and one of the developers of Agent Orange — a chemical defoliant used during the Vietnam Conflict, devastating 5 million acres of forest and farmland and causing illness and/or deformity in at least 3 million people throughout Southeast Asia.
In the wake of recent environmental catastrophes like the Deep Water Horizon spill, the extraction of dirty oil from the Alberta Tar Sands and the rapid escalation of deforestation in the Amazon, we have seen a resurgence of efforts attempting to include ecocide in the International Criminal Court (ICC). The inclusion of ecocide in the ICC places it alongside other international crimes — war crimes, crimes of aggression, crimes against humanity and genocide. Inclusion of ecocide as an ICC legal statute would allow the court to determine if the actions of corporations and nation-states are subject to criminal charges.
Proponents of the prohibition of ecocide claim criminalizing ecological devastation will lead to a safer and more peaceful world. Enforcing legal consequences will produce a global standard that is illegal to exceed. Current methods of energy production and agricultural practices would place corporations at legal and financial risk. In turn, companies and countries alike would be encouraged to transition to sustainable agriculture and renewable energy.
One can easily guess why corporations would be in opposition to such a law. Any interruption to a corporation’s standard operating procedure will result in claims of an attack on the bottom line. Furthermore, these same corporations could instantly be criminally liable for their environmental atrocities if ecocide becomes the ICC’s fifth Crime Against Peace.
Ultimately, the resurgence of the ecocide debate illustrates the prescient need to define crimes against nature. For far too long, corporations have proven their willingness to destroy the environment in pursuit of profit. To date, 12 countries have some form of domestic ecocide laws, including Armenia, Belarus, Ecuador, Russia, Ukraine and Vietnam.
If the push to codify ecocide in the International Criminal Court is successful, multinational corporations like British Petroleum, Monsanto and Exxon could face trial in The Hague, Netherlands.
