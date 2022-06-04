The plinking of the first raindrops on the window signal the start of a day filled with changed plans.
We struggle with change. Let’s agree to adopt a positive attitude instead. A rainy day offers so many possibilities and benefits that we should start embracing the change instead of resenting it.
A day filled with rain showers improves the air. Pollen is knocked down and the dust settles. The wonderful smell of petrichor fills the air and we can see the visible relief from the heat as our outdoor plants receive a good soaking. I enjoy waking up the morning after a thunderstorm rolls through. I step outside to watch the sunrise and see everything washed clean.
What plans can you make with yourself when your outdoor ones are preempted? I always have a pile of books to be read or a movie on my to-watch list. A lazy rainy day calls me to slow down and relax. I figure a rainy Saturday is Mother Nature’s way of telling me I’ve been too busy. If you’ve forgotten how much fun it is to stomp in the puddles after a storm, go watch the neighborhood kids and reclaim a piece of that childhood joy!
Perhaps the rainy day is a weekday and you need to go to work. Then make the most of it. Anyone can purchase a serviceable umbrella, but it’s loads more fun to have an interesting one. I have two. One has hot pink and navy blue polka dots, and the other has Van Gogh’s Starry Night. I could have bought a black or gray umbrella, but instead I chose to spend a couple extra dollars to have ones that always cheer me up and bring a smile to other people’s faces too.
If the change in the weather canceled your kid’s sporting event, spend the time doing something else intentional. Play a board game, look through old family photos, or talk about what they want to do over summer vacation.
Your children were expecting to be the center of your attention for two or three hours — don’t doubly disappoint them by spending all that time cleaning the house or watching your TV shows. Invest that time in tying heart strings with your kids.
After the rain is gone, go outside and look for rainbows. While you won’t always find one after every storm, you’ll never find one if you don’t go look! I enjoy taking a walk in the day or two after a good soaking rain. I like spying the mushrooms that pop up in the most unusual places. I’ve learned to leave the cushions for my outdoor furniture right inside the front door in the late spring and early summer. It keeps them nearby but dry. That way I can head outside and enjoy the calm after the storm sooner.
The next time you awake to the plink, plink of raindrops, embrace the blessing of a rainy day.