The sun shines brightly in a cloudless blue sky, the birds flit back and forth from tree to tree as I look out the window deciding whether or not to take a lunchtime walk. My final decision: No. Looks can be deceiving, and yesterday was one of those deceptive days. It was only 17 degrees outside and felt like 12. Brr. Today it was 35 degrees and I not only said yes to a lunchtime walk, I convinced a friend to go along with me.
Winter in Indiana is an ever-changing weather adventure. For some of us the thrill of seeing fresh snow covering the ground in the morning hearkens back to fond memories of childhood snow days.
For others, anything below 40 degrees leaves us muttering about the cold and wishing for summer. Back in October, 40 degrees felt so very cold. In February, the heart of winter, 40 feels almost balmy.
The seasons change, and we subconsciously adjust our expectations.
For many, winter is something to be endured, not celebrated. I’ll be honest, while I love being outdoors, I do not like to be cold. I have a sufficient collection of outdoor clothing layers to keep me warm through all but the most extreme cold. On those days, I joyfully stay inside.
So why did I stay inside on a day that was 17 instead of taking my usual walk? Two reasons: first, I was at work and not dressed in the appropriate layers for an outdoor adventure, and second, I was giving my body a break.
Perhaps you are like me in that you naturally push yourself a bit too hard for a bit too long. I’ve spent the last year learning to recognize when I’m stretching myself past healthy limits. I had planned to not exercise outdoors on that bitterly cold day. You don’t often win a medal for pushing yourself too far with activity; you usually just end up with sore muscles, extra fatigue, and a longer recovery time.
So how do we balance the lure of spring and the desire to go outdoors with the reality of winter weather? First, admit it is February in Indiana. Check the weather before heading out. Two days before our last three-inch snowfall, it was 57. The afternoon before it was sunny, clear, and calm. Our weather changes quickly. Being prepared is always the best policy.
Next, set a timer. It makes more sense to take three 20-minute walks each day than one 60-minute one.
Finally, get your friends, family, or co-workers to join you on your adventures. Accountability can be a great motivator.
There is so much natural beauty to witness in February: icicles on the trees, tiny frozen waterfalls, animal tracks in the snow, and cotton candy-colored clouds at sunset.
In March we will actually feel the warm tug of spring. Until then, look forward to it fondly while you bundle up. Enjoy the outdoors — you’re halfway through winter already!