Driving down a country road at twilight earlier this week, I was struck again by the beauty in nature we find right outside our front doors.
The corn was waving gently in the breeze, and the fireflies were blinking in the roadside grasses. This idyllic scene reminded me once again that we too often equate the beginning of school with the end of summer. Let me remind you that we Hoosiers have quite a lot of summer yet to enjoy.
Talk from friends and co-workers has centered on which school districts have decided on e-learning versus in-person instruction. Instead of having these discussions at your dinner table, I recommend your family talk about the adventures you can still enjoy while the warm summer days continue. What parks can you explore after dinner? Which forests do you want to hike on the weekends? Which sidewalk needs some chalk art to brighten the days of those who pass by? Summer is not over!
Children and adults alike need time outside in nature. Let’s make some nature plans to carry us from summer into fall and beyond.
How can you start, or continue, to get outdoors more often? What activities do you need to say “no” to in order to free up time to explore the great outdoors?
Take a family screen break several nights each week. No more social media, video games or re-runs on TV. Step outside and go explore your neighborhood. Pull weeds, pick up trash, play hopscotch or draw silly animals with sidewalk chalk. It is not difficult to spend time outdoors; you simply have to commit to doing it.
For parents looking for help getting their children into the swing of outdoor play and exploration, I recommend visiting 1000hoursoutside.com. This website, and its companion Facebook page, encourages parents to aim for 1,000 family hours outside every 12 months. Since the average American kid spends 1,200 hours annually in front of a screen, it only makes sense to balance that with nature time. Three hours a day seems daunting until you try it.
Whether or not you reach 1,000 hours is not the point. It’s not a competition, it’s an encouragement, a goal to reach toward. And it is not just for children.
We raised our girls with as much outdoor time as possible. Although we never tracked it, I imagine it was several hundred hours each year. This year, my husband and I decided to use the free trackers from 1000hoursoutside.com to keep our own logs. Right now, I am at 255 hours, and he is closing in on 600 hours. Those weeks COVID-19 kept him home from work? He spent them birdwatching, hiking and camping.
Why not try for 100 hours outside as your first goal? Take morning walks before e-learning begins. Spend evenings on nature study, watching the sunset or planting a late summer garden. Enjoy the rest of summer ... outdoors.
