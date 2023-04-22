Today we celebrate the 53rd annual Earth Day! Now is the perfect time to observe migratory birds and ephemeral spring wildflowers.
The word ephemeral is derived from the Greek word ephēmeros, which means “lasting a day.” For example, ephemeral wetlands are plant communities that exist in areas of standing water in the spring that dry up during the summer and fall months.
Native spring wildflowers are ephemeral. Early blooming wildflowers often grow from underground structures called corms and bulbs that store energy from the previous growing season. Some years, cool spring weather transitions quickly into the hot days of summer. When that happens, some wildflowers seem to be here one day and gone the next.
But the order in which native flowers bloom is generally constant. Spring is like a symphony with wildflowers playing their notes in an orchestrated sequence.
The first movement of the spring symphony arrives in late February or early March with the appearance of skunk cabbage, found growing in wet areas and spring-fed streams. Mounds State Park encompasses several large patches of ground-water seepage and springs that harbor skunk cabbage.
At about the same time, the petite snow trillium can be found blooming even in the snow in rocky soil near the trail. Another plant with an early debut is the tiny, white-flowered “harbinger of spring”, alternatively called “salt-and-pepper.”
Next to appear in early April are hepatica, spring beauties and rue anemone. Soon to follow are twinleaf, Dutchman’s breeches, toothwort and many species of trillium. Virginia bluebells, columbine and shooting star are also starting to bloom in mid-to-late April.
Spring beauties are waning by early-to-mid May, when we can expect to find bellwort, golden ragwort, phlox, Jack-in-the-Pulpit, May-apples, wild ginger, many species of violets, wild geraniums and spiderwort. By then, tree leaves begin to create shade on the forest floor, and the more shade-tolerant plants begin to flower.
Native Americans used spring wildflowers for food and medicine. For example, the peppery flavor of Spring Beauty roots added spice to venison, and wild ginger was used to treat flu, colds and menstrual cramps. Blood root produces a blood-red sap that native Americans used as a dye, and marsh marigolds were used to treat insect bites.
Many kinds of animals are attracted to wildflowers; deer especially like to nibble on sweet cicely, and pollinators like bees and butterflies visit the early bloomers for an energy-rich meal. Rabbits, mice, chipmunks and other herbivores all like to munch on the tender leaves and flowers of these early blooming plants.
Wildflowers should remain undisturbed because they wilt as soon as they are picked. Pulling a wildflower essentially kills the plant, which depends on the energy stored in its roots. All native wildflowers are being threatened by habitat loss and invasive species like garlic mustard, multiflora rose and Asian honeysuckle.