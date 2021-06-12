“There is no place like home,” declared Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz.
Those of us who live in central Indiana can find much to be grateful for compared to challenges facing other parts of the country. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that the 2021 hurricane season will have between six and 10 major hurricanes, while nearly half of the U.S. is experiencing abnormally low rainfall. Large parts of the American Southwest are in extreme or exceptional drought.
Global carbon dioxide levels are now higher than they have been in the last 800,000 years. As carbon dioxide and methane levels increase, the atmosphere gets hotter. If warming trends continue, dangerous weather events will become more severe and frequent. Many western states are making plans to restrict water use as reservoirs shrink to critical levels. Hundred-year-old trees are dying in the mountains of northern Arizona, and Lake Mead is at its lowest level since Hoover Dam was built in 1931. Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and California are becoming tinder boxes ahead of this year’s fire season.
Evidence of Indiana’s changing climate is abundant. Our state now receives 5 inches of precipitation more than the historical average, much of it falling in downpours that cause sewer overflows and soil erosion. Nineteen of the 20 warmest years on record globally have occurred since the year 2000, according to Purdue’s climate website. In northern Indiana, the first hard freeze is occurring 19 days later than the historical average. Sandhill cranes are flying south a month later than they used to, and lightning bugs are blinking a month earlier. Below-average cold events are becoming less frequent, inviting unwelcome species like fire ants, kudzu vine and disease-carrying insects to move further north. The likelihood of more intense floods and droughts will increase throughout the Midwest.
What are some positive steps that we can take to minimize the impact?
1. Take reusable bags to the grocery when you shop. Avoid single-use plastic.
2. Insulate your home, weatherstrip all the doors and caulk around windows.
3. Plant some shade trees; create a garden.
4. Consider gas mileage before purchasing a vehicle. Maximize gas mileage by properly inflating tires and following a maintenance schedule that prolongs the life of your engine.
5. Reduce, reuse and recycle.
6. Support your local land conservancy.
One way to offset a warming world would be to pay a minimal carbon surcharge for fossil fuel use. The old saying, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” fits. David Attenborough, the celebrated naturalist who appeared last Sunday on 60 Minutes, warned that, “Our planet is headed for disaster.” Will human beings realize that we have the power to change course, or will we mindlessly continue to feed our fossil fuel addiction? It’s a choice we all must make.
