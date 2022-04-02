Woodland phlox (Phlox divaricata) is a common woodland wildflower throughout Indiana and the Midwest. Other common names include wild blue phlox and wild sweet William. This species is characteristic of rich mesic woodlands where it typically flowers between April 10 and May 10 in central Indiana.
The flowering stems generally reach 8 to 12 inches in height and have paired opposite leaves. The lanceolate leaves are around 2.5 inches long and a half inch wide. Both the leaves and stems are covered with short hairs. The flowers are typically lavender, but pink and white variations are common. The flowers are tubular at the base with five spreading notched petals that spread to about an inch across. The blossoms have a sweet appealing fragrance. The seeds ripen in late spring inside a small capsule at the base of the flower. Sterile shoots are also produced that remain green throughout the year although they may take on a purplish hue in the winter.
Woodland phlox prefers the rich mesic woods where they grow under sugar maple, beech, black walnut, bitternut hickory, northern red oak, hackberry and chinquapin oak. They occur with a wide range of other spring wildflower, including spring beauty (Claytonia virginica), cutleaf toothwort (Cardamine concatenata), dutchman’s breeches (Dicentra cucullaria), bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis), prairie trillium (Trillium recurvatum), bent trillium (Trillium flexipes) and wild geranium (Geranium maculatum).
The fragrant flowers draw a variety of pollinators, including bumblebees, bee flies, butterflies such as tiger swallowtails, and moths including the hummingbird clearwing. Deer and rabbits frequently consume the foliage.
Woodland phlox are easily cultivated in the shade of deciduous trees. When planted in mass, they are quite showy in a woodland garden. Because of their attractive fragrant flowers, several name cultivars and been selected and are offered at nurseries. Among them are “Blue Moon” with large flowers and wide petals, “Clouds of Perfume” with fragrant lavender flowers, “Dirigo Ice” with pale blue flowers, “Fuller’s White” with white blossoms, “Louisiana” with purple-blue flowers with a reddish eye and “May Breeze” with pale blue fragrant flowers.
Another species of spring-flowering phlox occasionally found in Indiana is cleft phlox (Phlox bifida). It differs from woodland phlox in having a narrower foliage and a lower creeping growth habit generally below 6 inches in height.
As the name implies, the petals are deeply cleft into two lobes. This species generally shuns the rich mesic sites that harbor woodland phlox. Instead it prefers poor dry soil sites and is therefore uncommon in central Indiana. Cleft phlox is frequently found in northwest Indiana, where it grows in the sandy soil of black oak savannas, and in the Brown County hills of southern Indiana, where it grows in dry chestnut oak woodlands and road banks.
In cultivation it prefers drier soil and more sunlight than woodland phlox.