Children have an innate ability to be curious about everything. Why is the sky blue? Why is the grass green? How does the toaster work? They are like little sponges wanting to soak in everything around them.
Children live in the present. Adults, on the other hand, are often too wrapped up in what did happen or what might happen to notice what is happening around us this very minute. I have often found myself wondering about if I made the correct choice last week, or focused on an upcoming task instead of living in the moment. It takes conscious effort as an adult to live in the present.
Last week’s snowstorm was an opportunity to live in the present. Did you miss it?
I made a conscious decision to live in the moment, to notice, with childlike wonder, what was happening hour by hour. Wednesday morning I woke up with an expectation of seeing snow by midday. When I took my lunch break and it was still raining, I had to reset my expectations. Each hour, as a task called me away from my desk, I would take a peek outside. Rain, fog, drizzle, more rain. It wasn’t the fairy-tale snowfall I had hoped for, but I kept reminding myself to appreciate whatever was happening, to look with that child-like wonder.
The week before, I had taken a lunchtime walk while snowflakes gently drifted down to alight on my cheeks and jacket. I had lived in the moment, I had communed with nature, and I had arrived back at the door with cheeks that hurt from smiling so much. I had lived with childlike wonder.
At times, living in the moment can be hard. By 6 p.m. Wednesday we had finished dinner and the precipitation still hadn’t changed to snow. I texted a friend: Still no snow. Their response? 11. I had a decision to make. Did I want to stay up late in hopes of seeing the snow come drifting down, or adjust my expectations yet again and get a good night’s sleep? I chose sleep.
On Thursday morning, I awoke to snow. Not as much as had been forecast, but snow nonetheless. Throughout the day, as I worked on my college courses and looked out the window, it continued to snow. Millions of little wonders of creative magic swirled past my windows and drifted to the ground. I heard the scrape of adults shoveling and the giggles of children as they played outdoors.
Nature had created a masterpiece and was beckoning us all to a front-row seat.
Children know something we have forgotten: tomorrow will come in its own time, and we cannot rush its arrival. Curiosity helps fill our days with joy and wonder, if we let it.
Next week it may be cold and breezy or warm and sunny. Whichever type of day arrives, I hope you meet it with childlike-wonder!
