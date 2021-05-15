In the great scheme of things, fungi may not seem to merit much attention. However, they play an outsized role in our ecosystem and our lives.
Fungi (fungus, singular) have cell walls made of chitin, a tough protective covering. They reproduce by means of spores and simple cell division. Fungi cannot make their own food because they lack chlorophyll, so they produce enzymes that digest food outside their bodies. These enzymes are responsible for the rotting of fruits and vegetables, the smell of autumn leaves, the musty scent of unused rooms, and the distinctive odor of soil. Fungi and bacteria are decomposers that release nutrients locked up in dead organic matter, making them available for new plant growth.
The body of a fungus typically is composed of many tiny white fibers called hyphae. A large mass of hyphae forms a tangled spiderweb-like structure called a mycelium. Hyphae grow from their tips so that the mycelium is constantly expanding and can extend for vast distances underground. The largest fungus mycelium ever discovered is in Oregon and is said to cover 1,500 continuous acres. Fruiting bodies (like mushrooms and toadstools) are produced above ground by the mycelium and release reproductive spores into the air. Each spore can produce a new fungus if it lands in the right spot.
The study of fungi is called mycology. Mycologists tell us that the mycelium of fungi live in association with the roots of 85% of all known plant species and increase the plant’s absorption of water and nutrients. Fungi and plant roots living together symbiotically form structures called mycorrhizae. Science has discovered that plants communicate chemically with each other through their mycorrhizae and can warn even distant plants about invading disease and insect enemies. These vast underground mycorrhizae complexes are commonly referred to as the “underground internet.”
Fungi are notorious for the damage they can do to crops and trees. They love moisture and humidity and can find entry to plants through places where bark or protective covering is damaged or lacking. A short list of crop and tree diseases caused by fungi include rust, blight, anthracnose, mildew, damping-off, scabs, rot, leaf spot, cankers and smut. Most plant diseases are caused by fungi or fungus-like organisms. Farmers often buy seed that has been coated with anti-fungal chemicals to prevent them from rotting in the ground. Fungi can give humans additional grief by causing yeast infections, thrush, ringworm, histoplasmosis, swimmer’s ear and athlete’s foot.
On the plus side, fungi are used to make medicine, including penicillin, statins, ergotamine to treat migraines, and cyclosporine to treat serious cases of COVID-19 and some autoimmune disorders. Yeast (a fungus) is used by brewers and bakers, while morels and truffles are highly prized as food. And finally, promising new research involves the use of fungi to remediate contaminated soil in abandoned toxic dumps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.