Fall, the perfect time for long walks, sweatshirts, hot tea and outdoor projects. This year, I’m going to challenge you to team up with some friends or neighbors and do something big. Choose a project that benefits others more than it does yourself.
Take a walk or a slow drive around your community and see what needs done. Then figure out a way to make it happen. Working together through volunteer service on a community project not only provides benefits to the person or organization, it provides you with time spent outdoors, and possibly, some new friends.
Think about how much we can accomplish when we work together. Last weekend I was part of a team that painted the concession stand at a local town’s baseball diamonds.
When I first heard about the project, I was mildly concerned. It is a pretty large building, and it hadn’t been painted in a decade. Our group started out small, but as the day for the project drew nearer, a couple more people were invited to join us, and then a couple more. We ended up having a group of 12 adults and six kids. In just under three hours we prepped, taped, painted, and cleaned up the area. It was amazing!
That kind of teamwork can transform many areas in our cities and towns. It might be hard to do all the yard work for your elderly neighbors by yourself, but if you grab a few others to join you, it becomes about so much more than the trimmed bushes and the mown grass. It becomes relationships being built, hearts being encouraged, and children shown a good path for their lives.
We have all been craving human interaction these past 18 months due to COVID restrictions. The fall season is a great time to stop thinking about meeting and start doing something about it. Instead of being self-focused this fall, be people focus, be community focused. There’s a whole wide world outside your front door waiting to be explored. Start with your own neighborhood. Build ties with others, both families and individuals. Talk while you work and learn about others’ interests. You just might find your next hiking partner of fishing buddy while pulling weeds, trimming bushes, or painting a concession stand wall.
How did you meet friends as a kid? Was it on the playground, riding your bike through the neighborhood, or watching your older sibling play sports? Children are naturally curious about other people. They start conversations with almost everyone they meet. You can be child-like in your curiosity too. Try it for a week and see who you meet.
Life is tough, but so much better with friends! Pull out those tools, gather up some neighbors, tackle some community projects and go make some new friends. Autumn breezes are whispering your name, beckoning you to go outside and do something. Choose projects that uplift and encourage the people around you, you’ll be glad you did!
