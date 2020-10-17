Falling in love with fall weather isn’t difficult; staying in a good frame of mind all season long takes more effort.
We get excited about pulling out our hoodies and sweaters. We think about wearing boots, and then something happens. Either Indian Summer hits and we move back to shorts, or it gets cold and rainy and the novelty of autumn wears off quickly. What can we do to moderate our reaction to fall weather? Let’s spend even more time outside this year.
In past years, I’ve encouraged you to hike, camp, clean up the garden, focus on nature photography and discussed the accessibility of nature for those with physical challenges during the fall months. This year, I want to encourage you to cherish every spare moment you can grab to spend outdoors.
The more time we spend outside, the less the changes in weather effect us. When we make it a daily habit to step outside and appreciate the beauty and complexity of nature, we change our expectations. Right now, we are only getting a little more than 11 hours of daylight daily. How can we make the most of it?
What activities are you currently doing indoors that you could move outdoors? My coworkers and I often take walks outdoors when discussing upcoming work plans instead of meeting in an office. Can you eat your lunch outside? Your dinner? Did you just pick up a new book from the library? Enjoy reading on the front porch, or under the shade of an ever-changing maple tree.
Need to clear your head between Zoom meetings? Step outside and turn left. Take a walk around your house, your business or the block. Notice the small things, like squirrels hiding nuts or the blue jays calling from the pine trees. Pick up a fallen leaf and marvel at the complexity of it, or simply enjoy the brilliant colors. Take your kids outside and lie on a blanket while you watch the clouds roll by. Let them use their imagination to tell you about the shapes they see.
While 2020 has been a year of challenges, finding a reason to go outdoors should not be one of them. There are still several traditional fall events happening, like Conner Prairie’s Headless Horseman Festival. Many have maximum attendance restrictions, so plan ahead if you are headed to one of them, and pre-order your tickets whenever possible.
There are a lot of great free, or practically free, ways to get outdoors this fall. If you are looking for inspiration, head to Indiana’s tourism website at visitindiana.com. Take a drive through the countryside, stop at a farmers market or go to one of Indiana’s State Parks to enjoy the beautiful colors of the changing leaves. Pick pumpkins, drink apple cider: do the fall things you have always loved. Fall is not canceled.
Life is too short to spend it all indoors. Step out into fall and enjoy all its varied loveliness.
