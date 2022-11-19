I awoke this morning to the joy of snow falling gently outside my window. A perfect winter wonderland where the snow covers the gray tree branches and the bleached out grass, but doesn’t stick to the roads. This is the storybook look that movie producers work so hard to recreate. Are we appreciating it in real life?
Too often we are looking for things to complain about, instead of reasons to be joyful. Most people have a favorite season of the year. I do as well, but I try my best to find things to appreciate about nature throughout the seasons. If I wanted it to always be summer, I would move elsewhere. I live in Indiana because I love the diversity of nature year-round.
Today while out running errands I felt the cool whisper of snowflakes on my cheeks. I want to stop and savor those moments, creating memories to keep for a lifetime. What are some of your fondest winter memories? Whether childhood or recent, keep the close to inspire you to find more opportunities to create memories this year.
When I was little, during the blizzard of ’76, my mom cut steps into the side of one of the wind-packed snowdrifts in our yard. My brother and I spent days enjoying that nature-made slide that seemed as tall as our house. My parents were careful and always set the kitchen timer to call us back inside before we got too chilled. We would curl up in front of the heater and enjoy a mug of cocoa while our outdoor layers dried off.
Last winter, I spent an outdoor evening with friends. We walked around looking at holiday lights, took a selfie with Santa and enjoyed a hot drink. When I look at pictures from that night, I am reminded of how much fun we had. While being outside was a big part of the evening, the best part was spending that intentional time with my friends.
The holidays are fast approaching. I want to encourage you to be intentional about your time. Once it is spent, you cannot get it back. Who are those friends and family members you most want to spend time with? Make plans to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty of winter together. A hike through your local park, a trip to a winter market, even a walk around an outdoor mall while window shopping can all be opportunities to create fond memories. Give your friends and family the most precious gift this season – the gift of time spent together!
The Indiana DNR is offering free admission to all properties on the Friday after Thanksgiving. It is a part of their #OptOutsideIN2022 campaign. Stroll an easy path or hike a more rugged one, but take the opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty all around you. Take a selfie with your family and friends. Next year, when you’re scrolling through your photos, it will be a gentle reminder of Indiana’s winter wonderland!