Flowering dogwood (Cornus florida) is an attractive small tree of the eastern United States.
Its clusters of small yellowish-green flowers are surrounded by four showy white bracts that can create a breathtaking display in mid-spring. This showy floral display makes flowering dogwood a popular ornamental tree throughout its native range. That range extends from southern New England west to Missouri and south to Florida and Texas.
This small tree generally reaches up to 20 or 25 feet in height in the woodland understory, but often matures around 15 feet when grown in more open situations. The simple leaves are arranged in an opposite pattern and measure 3 to 5 inches in length and 2 inches broad. The bark is smooth on young trees but breaks into small distinctive plates on mature specimens.
Flowering dogwood is found throughout Indiana but is most common in the more wooded southern portions of the state. It generally associates with well-drained oak-hickory woodlands in Indiana, growing under canopy species such as white oak, black oak, shagbark hickory and pignut hickory. It often associates with redbud in the understory, creating a beautiful pink and white combination in the spring.
While best known for its flowers, flowering dogwood has ornamental attributes throughout the year. The flowers typically peak around the first of May and develop into clusters of fruit that ripen to bright red by early fall when they are accompanied by brilliant red fall foliage. The horizontal tiers of branches with flower buds developed for the following spring add winter interest. In cultivation is adapts to most well-drained soils. While it will grow in full sun, it performs best with a half day of sunshine. Flowering dogwoods suffer during droughty periods and benefit from supplemental watering during these times.
Numerous showy selections of flowering dogwood are sold in the nursery trade, including ones with vary large white bracts or those with pink or red bracts. Since Indiana is near the northern limits of the range of flowering dogwoods, trees grown from local northern seed sources often perform better here than many of these cultivars that have origins from further south.
Flowering dogwood is also a valuable tree for wildlife. The flowers attract a variety of pollinators for nectar including mining bees, sweat bees, bee flies and syrphid flies. The fruits have a high fat content and attract birds including cardinals, cedar waxwings, robins, bluebirds, hermit thrushes, woodpeckers, mockingbirds and wild turkeys. Small mammals including squirrels, chipmunks and white-footed mice also enjoy the fruits.
Unfortunately, dogwoods are prone to infection by dogwood anthracnose, a fungal pathogen that can kill the trees. The pathogen is most virulent in damp situations with poor air circulation, so position planted trees where they receive a half day of sun and good air circulation.
