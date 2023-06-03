When my children were little, I had them create nature notebooks. They were a way for them to record the interesting things they were learning about the natural world from both scientific and artistic perspectives.
As an adult, I want to get back to keeping a nature journal. I want to not only record what I see in nature, but also the feelings associated with those discoveries. Nature has always been the place where I go to slow down, to appreciate the small things, and to process those large emotions that have smacked me in the face during the day. I believe that keeping a nature journal will help me focus on remembering not only the sights I’ve seen, but also the peace that nature brings to my soul.
I’m currently sitting in my front yard, listening to the birds singing, and the gentle rustle of the leaves on the crabapple tree. As I look up I see wispy white clouds drift lazily across the impossibly blue sky. I feel calm and content. I’d rather sit and watch the clouds float by than write my column. Alas, my editor might not be too happy with me if I don’t finish by my deadline. I think I could sit here for hours and still be content. At least until the sun sets, the wind dies down, and the mosquitos come out.
Earlier this afternoon I grabbed a piece of paper and wrote down some of the nature moments I remembered from the past two weeks. There were a lot of them. If I had already been keeping my nature journal, there would probably be many more. I’m certain I’ve forgotten some of them already.
Why do they matter, these nature moments? They make up the memories of my days, which turn into weeks and years. I don’t want to reach 80 years of age and not remember what happened in my life. Slowing down to focus on these memories reminds me how truly blessed my life has been. They help me appreciate the joyful moments, and remind me how I persevered through the difficult ones. I have decades left to live, and I’m aiming for a full life.
What moments have you committed to memory over the past few weeks? Which had an element of nature involved? Were they memorable because of the natural element, the people involved, or both? What emotions were connected to those memories? Have you stopped to think about their impact on your life and mental well-being?
When I pull a journal off my shelf to begin writing, there are many memories I want to record. Holding my friend’s newborn baby and rocking her to sleep. Watching the sunset from above the clouds while flying at 30,000 feet. Seeing my best friend smile. Watching a bald eagle soar across the sky on my way home from work. Eating lunch on a mountain. Watching my flowers bloom.
What nature moments do you want to record and savor? Start journaling them.