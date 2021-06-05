The red fox (Vulpes vulpes), like its name implies, has a reddish-orange coloration, a white underbelly and black fur typically on its ears, snout and feet. Related to other species in the Canidae family, including wolves, coyotes, and domesticated dogs, the red fox is one of Indiana’s most recognizable animals.
Indiana DNR suggests that red foxes were introduced to Indiana by Europeans during the 1800s. Yet, it is more likely that red foxes have lived throughout North American for at least 400,000 years. Fossil records and gene mapping show that the red fox is genetically different from its close European relatives. Additionally, the Meskwaki (sometimes called the Fox tribe) traditional homelands were in the Great Lakes area well before European settlement, providing further ethnographic and historical evidence that foxes were present in the area long before the 19th century.
The red fox is one of the smallest canids in Indiana (the grey fox is slightly smaller on average), typically weighing 5 to 10 pounds with a maximum weight of 30 pounds. By comparison, coyotes weigh 15 to 40 pounds, and wolves, which have not lived in Indiana for more than 100 years, weigh 60 to 180 pounds.
Like their larger relatives, red foxes are omnivores eating rabbits, squirrels, mice, birds, insects, berries and nuts. Similar to coyotes, foxes are very adaptive animals living in rural and urban areas throughout the state. The settlement and development of Indiana during the past 300 years is a likely factor in the expansion of foxes’ range into more southern areas of the country. Due to their ability to live in various environments, red foxes are considered a species of “least concern” among conservationists.
There are more the 40 species of foxes throughout the world. Their territory covers approximately 27 million square miles of land spanning from the Arctic Circle through Europe, Asia and North America to Northern Africa. Red foxes were introduced to Australia in the 19th century to promote fox hunting by British colonists and are now one of the region’s main invasive species.
Fox hunting has occurred throughout the world for at least 2,500 years. In North America, fox pelts were one of many animal hides collected during the height of the fur trade. Today, foxes are many times considered pests and are still legally hunted and trapped in Indiana. Yet, humans are not the only predator of foxes. It is not uncommon for bears, wolves and mountain lions to hunt foxes, and while perhaps less common, coyotes and eagles are known to prey on foxes.
In my experience, I see more foxes than coyotes. Typically, I spot them around dusk on the edges of wooded areas or near the river. Although, it is not uncommon to see them racing through one’s backyard chasing a squirrel or a rabbit in a reddish blur disappearing into the night.
