For eons, poets have written about the beauty of nature. For years, I have encouraged you to get outside and enjoy nature. Today? Now it is time to take action. Choose one way to connect in or with nature right now.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is how to be flexible. Your day might already be filled with plans: meetings, meals or family activities. That does not preclude you from connecting in nature. Grab your lunch and go sit outside to eat it. No picnic table? Sit on the front step, or a short retaining wall. Talk with your co-workers or your family. These are connection times that happen outside in nature.
While on a recent hiking trip with friends, we stopped at a visitor’s center and the gift shop had a shirt that said “Get Out!” as in get outside. My friend said, “Look, Carol, it’s the title of your next column.” I agreed. We do not spend enough time outside. We as a nation have become too used to our climate-controlled houses. Our lives are enriched, and our immune systems strengthened, by spending time out in nature. Feel the wind blow across your face, the sun make your arms tingle, or the soft splat as a raindrop hits your head. These are connections that happen with nature.
Where will your connections take you? Will your bike ride wind past a pond filled with fish, or will a walk stop at each flower bed along your street? These times to connect with nature lower our stress levels and should bring us joy. My adult children spent time last evening chasing fireflies. I don’t blame them. Watching the blinking patterns of these unusual insects is one of my favorite ways to pass the time while waiting for the stars to come out on summer nights.
My favorite connections are those like that recent hiking trip — ones where I connect with friends out in nature. It is past time for us to stop overthinking and overplanning. For the rest of the summer, just enjoy the great outdoors with your family and friends. You do not need to plan a trip to the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone to appreciate the beauty, mystery and wonder of nature. Look up at the clouds as they scuttle across the sky. What shapes do you see? Which animals walk, crawl or fly by when you sit on a blanket in your yard? Which flower scent is your favorite?
Summer and nature go hand-in-hand. Easy meals of salads, sandwiches and fresh fruit can turn any day into a picnic-worthy occasion. Warm temperatures call for keeping your sandals, and some bubbles, by the front door. Hot summer afternoons are the perfect time to sit on the creek bank and dangle your feet in the water.
Make the most of each day — get out — outside that is, and enjoy the nature all around you!
