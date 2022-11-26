As the days become shorter and the temperatures colder, most people spend more time indoors. While the winter is an excellent time to catch up on those books you have been meaning to get to or spend time visiting with friends and family celebrating the holidays, it is also an excellent time to get outside and explore the natural world. Winter offers unique opportunities for hiking.
Today, there is an abundance of clothing and other cold-weather gear available, but you do not have to spend a fortune to stay warm and dry on a snowy hike. Wind and waterproof jackets and pants are great for keeping you dry, but typically do not breathe well and can cause overheating and sweating. Damp clothes trapped under waterproof layers are not ideal for a long winter hike and can rapidly lower body temperature and become dangerous.
When out in the elements in the winter, a good rule of thumb is to dress in layers. I usually wear a T-shirt, a breathable fleece material, and a waterproof shell. As the body starts to heat up, it is easy to unzip the outer shell to allow heat to escape.
Shoes are the most necessary piece of gear for winter hiking. Cold and wet feet will end a hike before it even begins. Footwear can create the same problems as waterproof layers — overheating. If you use rubber boots in deep snow and slush (like muck boots,) be sure not to over-insulate your feet — regular tube socks do the trick.
Hiking boots come in all varieties, waterproof Gortex boots being some of the most popular for winter. There is also a seemingly infinite amount of hiking socks available, but I still think natural wool is the best. While boots are more comfortable on longer hikes, only rubber/neoprene boots guarantee dry feet on snow-covered trails.
Once you are geared up, the uniqueness of winter awaits! The first thing you will likely notice is the silence. Wooded areas are much quieter in the winter months. Many birds have migrated south, and the woodland mammals spend more time in their nests and burrows. Yet there is plenty of wildlife to spot. Keep an eye out for birds that stick out against the whites and grays of the forest in winter — cardinals, jays and woodpeckers. After fresh snow, the tracks of squirrels, rabbits, foxes, coyotes and deer are much more visible.
The lack of leaves on the trees opens the forest, challenging one to identify species only by their bark or fallen nuts. Some of my favorite trees to find in the winter are the shagbark hickory, the vivid white twisting branches of the sycamore, the smooth silver bark of the beech tree, or the deep vertical grooves of the towering cottonwoods.