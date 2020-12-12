Last month, I encouraged you to spend time having outdoor adventures with your friends and loved ones. This month, I want to challenge you to go a step further: get out of your comfort zone.
It’s been said that it’s easy to be kind to those who are kind to us. That is true. What if we took the spirit of the holidays further and did something good for someone who could not repay us? What if we gave of our time, talent and resources to protect the natural world for future generations?
2020 has been a really hard year. In order to continue to have an attitude of gratitude, we need to look outside of our little sphere of influence and find somewhere to serve others. In your neighborhood that might look like shoveling the sidewalk for the couple down the street with mobility challenges. Perhaps that means buying a few extra groceries and leaving them on the doorstep of the house of the single parent with three kids.
Or maybe, just maybe, you’re being called to do something even bigger. What if you took that single parent and their kids on an outdoor adventure? What if the next time it snows you show up on their doorstep with new gloves for everyone and a sled for the hill at Shadyside? What an impact for good you could have on that family. You might even enjoy it yourself.
Nature can bring such relief from the stressors of our everyday life. Unfortunately, too many people cannot fully enjoy those benefits without assistance from us. Can you step into the gap and help? Is there a nonprofit that works to protect nature that you could give a year-end donation to? Could you volunteer to help with a club or activity that regularly gets kids in contact with nature, such as scouting or 4-H? How about taking a walk through your own neighborhood with a trash bag and gloves? Instead of talking about the trash blowing around, clean it up.
It’s past time for us to do more good in our world! Don’t try to fix everything at once, just get started. How about a peace offering between you and that neighbor that have been arguing about the property line for years? Those relationships I wrote about last month? They come in all shapes and sizes!
Still trying to think of something good to do? Ask around. Your next door neighbor may have adult children who can help them, but the family four doors down may not. Where have you seen a need in the past? Go check it out again, then work to fill it.
We cannot let this virus rob us of our humanity. Our relationships with other people, and our time spent in nature, will still be the most valuable things we have in 2021. Give of yourself this holiday season, and do good in, and for, our world!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.