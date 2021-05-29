Merriam-Webster defines sustainable as "involving methods that do not completely use up or destroy natural resources." I define sustainability as the mindset that understands we all share this one planet and its resources. Sustainable choices should not be something you only make in the month of April; they should be a part of our everyday lifestyle year round.
Spring brings hope and renewal to the natural world around us. Hopefully, it also reminds us to evaluate and clean up our daily routines. The slogan “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” has been around since the late 1970s. When was the last time you stopped to think about how your daily choices do or do not line up with these sustainability efforts?
Reduce. Use less, or at least do not add to the burden on our natural world. How do we reduce our environmental impact while still living in the 21st century? What was the last drink you consumed? A glass of water or a cup of coffee? Did you drink from an actual glass, a stainless steel water bottle, or a ceramic mug? Or did your drink come from a plastic, one-time use water bottle or styrofoam or paper cup? Making this one choice, to use a sustainable container not only reduces your impact by using less manufactured resources, it eliminates a lot of trash.
Reuse. When those clothes no longer fit, or you are tired of the same plates on your table, what do you do with them? Please do not throw these durable goods in the trash if they are still in good shape. Give them to a friend, have a yard sale, or donate them to charity. Get yourself some reusable shopping bags for the grocery or farmer’s market. Consider spending a little bit more and buying the higher-quality item knowing that it will last longer. Less plastic is a fantastic choice.
Recycle. This comes third in the mantra because recycling, while beneficial, is the most costly and least effective sustainable choice. Yes, recycling aluminum cans is important. It cuts down on mining and processing new raw materials, but it is still a costly process. Composting should go hand-in-hand with recycling. If you’re not quite brave enough to try it yet, at least pay attention to the food you’re buying and make sure its not going to waste in your refrigerator. Eat those fruits and vegetables, and enjoy them!
Two of my favorite options for a more sustainable lifestyle are shopping local and purchasing clean/ green personal care and cleaning supplies. Non-toxic, eco-friendly body care products are not only better for our Earth, they are so much better for your skin! Looking for a source? Check out the variety of handmade soaps at local retailers like Mercantile 37. Shopping local helps the economy, while also reducing resources spent on shipping.
This spring, choose at least one of your daily routines and give it a sustainability clean up!
