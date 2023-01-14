Four weeks ago I stood on the edge of the Grand Canyon and was rendered speechless by its vastness for the second time in my life.
I still have memories of standing in awe at the rim of the Grand Canyon as a 14-year-old, an understanding dawning as to why Coronado and other early European explorers misjudged the size of the Colorado river. How could a slit in the earth be this vast? How could this beauty exist in the middle of the desert? How could anyone have possibly lived here and thrived? How do they still?
This second visit reinforced the magnitude of the canyon’s size. I looked from one rim to the farthest point on the other side — 18 miles away. I live in Indiana, so I’m not sure I’ve had an unobstructed view of 18 miles except while flying in a tethered balloon at Conner Prairie.
To think that the furthest point on the far rim was as far away from me as Conner Prairie is from Lucas Oil Stadium was mind blowing.
My appreciation for nature grew as I took in the beauty of it all, and the uniqueness of seeing snow in the desert. I felt gratitude for many things: my ability to explore, the freedom to travel, the sunshine and blue skies on this most precious day.
As our tour guide shared about the various tribes that had called the canyon home, and those that still do, I was reminded of the diversity of humans. We each have a home, and no two are truly alike.
I thrive on spring flowers, lush shade trees and the hush of a dense forest. In Arizona there are those who thrive in the silent beauty of the desert, seeing the details the rest of us often miss.
It made me pause and wonder, what details am I missing in my own back yard? What local wonders can I explore that bring a sense of awe at the sheer beauty they contain? My next nature adventure won’t be 1,600 miles form home — it likely will be less than six.
How can I use that good feeling of overwhelming awe I felt standing on the path at the top of the canyon wall as a springboard to stop and notice all the small instances of beauty around me? How can I remind myself to appreciate all the different places we call home?
On my first visit to the Grand Canyon I held a small camera in my hand and wondered how I would ever capture the vast beauty of the scene before me. This time I had an iPhone capable of taking a panoramic photo and still could not imagine being able to capture the majestic peaks and valleys within the canyon.
Neither effort was successful in gathering those 18 miles of space between rims into something I could fit in my pocket.
Some experiences in life simply must be lived and remembered in your heart.