It is the time of year when the temperature drops, the days are short, and many people throughout the country are bringing trees into their homes. The tradition of decorating homes with greenery is ancient, enduring for thousands of years across many cultures.
In the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice (Dec. 21-22) marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. For sun-worshipping cultures, this extended darkness symbolizes a time of the sun god Ra’s illness. At the solstice, as the days grow longer, Egyptians filled their homes with green palm rushes celebrating Ra’s triumph over death.
The people of the Roman Empire honored Saturn, the god of agriculture, with a feast on the solstice. This occasion signaled the greening of the Earth and the approach of a new growing season. Romans trimmed their homes and temples with evergreen branches in celebration.
In northern Europe, Druids decked their Celtic temples with evergreen boughs symbolizing eternal life. The Vikings of Scandinavia believed plants that remained green year-round belong to their sun god, Balder.
During the 15th century, Germans adorned trees with apples, pretzels, nuts, gingerbread and wool thread. Thus the birthplace of Protestantism also produced the Christmas tree – Weihnachtsbaum.
In the British colonies, the governor of Plymouth, William Bradford, dubbed advent embellishments “pagan mockery.” Likewise, the General Court of Massachusetts issued fines for any ornamentation in homes or churches, demanding Dec. 25 be celebrated with church services only.
By the 19th century, the influx of German and Irish traditions subverted the rigidity of Puritanical ideals. The release of an 1846 illustration of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert posing in front of a garnished tree made the Christmas tree instantly en vogue.
Today the tradition of the Christmas tree persists. Yet, many people no longer select a natural tree, instead opting for artificial ones. In 1964, 35% of Christmas trees sold were artificial. In 2018, artificial trees comprised more than 80% of the total market.
On the surface, it seems logical to purchase an artificial tree. They can be reused year after year and come with pre-installed lights. They require no water and don’t drop needles on the floor. Yet, typically artificial trees only last five to seven years and are made of PVC (polyvinyl chloride), which is nonbiodegradable and nonrecyclable. Ninety-three percent of natural Christmas trees are recycled every year, each one sequestering up to 1 ton of CO2 over its lifespan.
Naturally farmed trees also support local economies. Ninety-eight percent of real trees sold in the U.S. are grown on farms in all 50 states. Eighty-five percent of artificial trees sold in the U.S. are manufactured in China and imported. U.S. tree farms employ more than 100,000 people.
In the end, natural trees maintain a lower environmental impact and keep more money in local economies compared to artificial ones. They smell great, too.
