Hepatica, or liverleaf, is one of our earliest and most attractive spring wildflowers.
Although sometimes placed in the genus Anemone, it has typically been classified in its own genus that is represented by sharp-lobed hepatica (Hepatica acutiloba) and round-lobed hepatica (Hepatica americana) in Indiana and much of the temperate eastern United States.
The name hepatica alludes to the liver as the three-lobed leaves were considered analogous to the three lobes of the human liver. Hepatica is a member of the diverse buttercup family.
In Indiana, sharp-lobed hepatica is found statewide in rich well-drained calcareous sloping woodlands. It is especially common on slopes composed of outwash deposits along rivers and streams.
As the common and Latin names indicate, the three lobes are generally pointed in this species. Round-lobed hepatica is mostly confined to the northern third of Indiana, where it also inhabits sloping woods but has less preference for calcareous sites. The lobes of leaves are nearly circular in outline in this species. The leaves of both species are usually two to three inches across.
Unlike many of our spring wildflowers, the foliage of hepatica is not ephemeral, lasting until the new leaves emerge the following spring. The leaves are often marbled with maroon and become entirely purplish during the winter.
The flowers usually emerge in late March or early April in central Indiana, followed by a fresh flush of foliage as the flowers fade. The petal-like sepals are most commonly a pale shade of pink or lavender; however, they may be highly variable in color with white, lilac, and rich blue forms sometimes occurring on different plants in the same colony.
The seeds ripen a few weeks after the flowers fade, typically during the latter half of May.
Sharp-lobed hepatica is associated with a wide variety of other spring wildflowers of sloping woodlands, including harbinger of spring (Erigenia bulbosa), snow trillium (Trillium nivale), rue anemone (Thalictrum thalictroides), purple cress (Cardamine douglassii), early meadow rue (Thalictrum dioicum), large-flowered bellwort (Uvularia grandiflora), and yellow trout lily (Erythronium americanum). They occur under trees typical of rich slopes including chinquapin oak, shumard oak, blue ash, bitternut hickory, and tulip tree.
Hepatica is pollinated by small bees that are active in early spring including small carpenter bees, mining bees, and sweat bees. Bee-mimic syrphid flies also visit the flowers for pollen.
Hepatica is an indicator of high-quality woodlands that have not been highly disturbed by human activities. They are not readily cultivated outside of their native habitat and should be left undisturbed where they occur in remnant woodlands.
Fortunately, sharp-lobed hepatica is easily seen in the woodlands of some of our most popular state parks in Indiana, including Mounds State Park, Clifty Falls State Park, McCormick’s Creek State Park, Spring Mill State Park, and Turkey Run State Park.