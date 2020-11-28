Winter is coming and, in our part of the world, most living things are preparing for it. While humans are weatherizing their homes, changing furnace filters and bringing out winter coats, wild animals are employing slightly different strategies. Let’s look at a few.
Snapping and painted turtles spend the winter months hibernating in mud at the bottom of ponds and wetlands where temperatures stay just above freezing. As oxygen in the pond is depleted, turtles can switch over to anaerobic respiration. They actually take in oxygen through their butts (cloacas) while they rest motionless at the bottom.
Earthworms (nightcrawlers) burrow up to 6 feet underground to prevent freezing to death. They curl up in a ball and secrete a thick coating of slime around themselves, forming a capsule in which they spend the winter in a state of suspended animation.
Gray squirrels gorge themselves with fruit, nuts and acorns in the fall to put on fat. They bury stashes of nuts (called caches) in shallow depressions in the ground to dine on later. During the summer months, they build nests called dreys by chewing off the tips of twigs with the leaves still attached and weaving them together in the crooks of branches high in the tree. In the winter, squirrels, especially pregnant females, will nest in tree cavities.
Striped skunks put on extra weight in late summer and fall before retreating to their den for the winter months. They prefer to enlarge an abandoned fox or groundhog den, but can build their own under a fallen tree, outbuilding or log pile. When cold weather arrives, skunks block off the entrance to their den with leaves and twigs and retreat inside, sometimes with another skunk. They lower their body temperature and go into a state of torpor, relying on their body fat for survival. They can leave their den on warm winter days, only to return when temperatures drop again.
Rabbits stay active all winter and must find a sheltered place near their food source. They hide under hedgerows, fences, log and brush piles, and shrubbery. In very cold weather, they may switch their diet from grasses and berries to twigs, bark, buds, tree seedlings and crop residue. In the winter months, rabbits often eat their own feces, which are high in nitrogen and have nutritional value that helps them survive.
Finally, white-tailed deer, in addition to putting on extra weight, prepare for winter by growing a thick undercoat and a longer darker outer coat of guard hairs. Deer hair is hollow, which helps them trap body heat. Their metabolic rate can drop by up to 50%, and they can hunker down for days without expending the energy to even look for food. Their skin produces a special oil to repel water, allowing them to stay dry even in foul weather.
