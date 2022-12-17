As I sit listening to the rain gently plink against my window, I am reminded of the variety of experiences that nature offers us.
One of the reasons I have always enjoyed living in Indiana is our changing weather. We truly have four seasons here, and each holds its own unique features. A friend who lived in southern California once commented that she loved the weather at her home, but it made it more difficult to mark the passage of time without distinct changes in the seasons.
I also found out they don’t have fireflies in California, and that was somewhat inconceivable to this girl who has watched them light up my yard every July for more than four decades.
While we have a variety of seasons and geological features in Indiana, you do not have to travel far to explore a totally different ecosystem. I’ve been to the Smoky Mountains multiple times. This unique ecosystem is a temperate rainforest that crosses a swath of the Appalachian mountains between Knoxville, Tennessee and Asheville, North Carolina.
The trees, flowers, and wildlife in the area are vastly different from those I grew up around in central Indiana. When you slow down and look at the individual trees in the forest, you realize that a lot of them are not like the oaks, maples, and pines we have here. I definitely don’t expect to see a black bear crossing my path while hiking in Indiana!
I’m planning a trip to the desert southwest, a region I have not visited for decades. On the top of my list for the trip is to get outdoors and explore the vastly different landscape and flora that inhabit the desert.
While I can see a variety of cacti at a botanical garden, it is a truly different experience to look across the desert plains and see them in their vast natural habitat. Indiana’s total elevation span is 937 feet. In contrast, Nevada’s highest and lowest points span more than 12,000 feet in elevation change. That inspires some serious exploration!
What other types of nature experiences could you choose from? The options are seemingly limitless. I would like to visit a tropical island in the Bahamas and see if the water really is a different color than it is off the U.S. Atlantic coast. I wonder what it would be like to eat a mango, starfruit, or papaya that was picked fresh from the tree that morning, instead of one that has traveled for days to reach my local supermarket.
I remember visiting Eastern Canada as a child. I want to return to Newfoundland as an adult and once more look at those hills and mountains that were turned on their sides due to tectonic activity. I remember staring at the rock layers going up and down, not side to side, and being fascinated by what I saw.
Wherever your next vacation takes you, try something new. Get outdoors and find the variety nature offers to be explored and enjoyed.