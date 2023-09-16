The Wilderness Act of 1964 was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on September 3, 1964. It contains the following definition of wilderness:
“A wilderness, in contrast with those areas where man and his own works dominate the landscape, is hereby recognized as an area where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain.”
The Wilderness Act goes on to explain what areas qualify for wilderness designation:
• Minimal human imprint
• Opportunities for unconfined recreation
• At least 5,000 acres
• Educational, scientific, scenic or historical value
• Have no commercial enterprises within them or any motorized travel or other form of mechanical transport (e.g., vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles).
Wilderness designation was quickly embraced in the vast expanses of wild lands in the western United States; however, Indiana did not have a designated wilderness until 1982 when the Charles C. Deam Wilderness was established in Hoosier National Forest on 12,953 acres south of Monroe Reservoir.
This wilderness area was named for the former state forester, pioneering botanist, and author of the Flora of Indiana. It contains 37 miles of hiking trails, providing recreational opportunities for hikers, backpackers, and horseback riders. All mechanized travel, including all wheeled carts, wagons, and bicycles, are banned from wilderness area trails.
While many wilderness areas have always be wild, the Deam Wilderness was settled but mostly abandoned by the end of the Great Depression. Signs of the prior settlement include old cemeteries, building foundations, pine plantations, and road beds found along most of the major ridges in the wilderness.
Deam Wilderness lies in the Norman Upland, an area characterized by steep, rolling hills in the unglaciated portion of south-central Indiana. The geology is characterized by siltstones and shales of the Mississippian period, however the Mount Carmel fault that runs north to south through the western portion of the wilderness has resulted in a limestone ridge known as Frog Pond Ridge that contains very different geology and plant communities than the surrounding landscape.
Typical plant communities in Deam Wilderness included dry oak-hickory woodlands containing chestnut oak, scarlet oak, black oak, white oak, shagbark hickory, and pignut hickory. Mesic sloping woodlands are characterized by American beech, sugar maple, tulip tree, black cherry, bitternut hickory, and Ohio buckeye.
Numerous seasonal streams and several perennial streams flow through the wilderness, surrounded by floodplain forests of sycamore, black walnut, box elder, and eastern cottonwood. Finally, the limestone woodlands near the Mt Carmel fault harbor chinquapin oak, shumard oak, bur oak, and shellbark hickory.
The mesic sloping woodlands, floodplain woodlands and limestone woodlands are rich in spring wildflowers, making Deam Wilderness an excellent choice for a spring hiking foray. The 110-foot fire tower in the eastern portion of the wilderness is also open for visitation.