When the first European immigrants settled in what is now New England, they brought with them the tradition of constructing a meeting place in the center of town surrounded by a grassy area known as a commons. The grass on the village green could sustain a limited number of villagers grazing a few cows there but, if each villager tried to maximize their free grazing rights, the soil eroded and weeds took over. The idea that unregulated human activity will degrade a publicly shared resource is known as “the tragedy of the commons.”
In the December 1968 issue of the journal Science, University of California professor Garrett Hardin wrote a provocative piece called “The Tragedy of the Commons,” in which he fleshes out this idea. His short essay is still relevant today when we take a hard look at the damage we human beings are doing to our environment. I invite you to consider these ideas stated by Hardin in his famous essay:
1. We live in a world with limited resources. While technological advances can lengthen the useable lifetime of some natural resources, we cannot replace things like groundwater or topsoil at the rate we are using them up.
2. When human beings try to maximize their personal use of a public resource with no limits to their behavior, the resource will be degraded. The ocean, the atmosphere, fisheries and national parks are our 21st century commons.
3. Unlimited growth is not possible in a world with limited resources.
Examples of the tragedy of the commons are abundant. With about 8 billion of us roaming the Earth, the global commons are sustaining heavy damage in places that aren’t regulated by laws, treaties or private ownership. While laws and treaties can be ignored and private ownership doesn’t guarantee good stewardship, at least these practices can offer better odds that the life of a resource can be extended.
Although many people think that the atmosphere is an unlimited resource, it is only about 7.5 miles thick. It absorbs greenhouse gases from vehicle exhaust, industrial processes, forest fires, thawing permafrost, fossil fuel production, landfills and agriculture the world over. Lakes, rivers and oceans are commons that were once regarded as inexhaustible; now, massive gyres of plastic have accumulated in the Pacific and fish stocks are collapsing from overfishing. The U.N. estimates that we are losing 75 billion tons of fertile topsoil each year to deforestation, development, floods and poor farming techniques. It takes 100 years to form an inch of topsoil. The Colorado River, a primary water source for seven Western states, is barely a trickle when it finally reaches Mexico. And many public lands in the Western U.S. have been so overgrazed that aggressive weed species have replaced native grasses. Once established, invasives are impossible to eradicate.
The take-away is sometimes individual liberties must be restricted in order to conserve the very resources that make human civilization possible.
