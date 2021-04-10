Earlier last week, President Joe Biden announced his Infrastructure Plan to the American people. This $2 trillion proposal addresses a wide array of issues, ranging from retrofitting and rebuilding roads and bridges to funding renewable energy production and providing job training and development. Naturally, this plan is already receiving plenty of resistance from those on the right. Yet Republicans are not alone in criticizing the legislation. Progressive members of Congress are airing their grievances in turn.
While $2 trillion sounds like a huge price tag and this is an infrastructure bill, it provides funding aimed at combating climate change. The plan includes:
• $174 billion to transition the federal fleet to electric vehicles
• 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.
• A $100 billion investment in the electrical grid.
• $300 billion in broadband internet and drinking water infrastructure. (It should be noted that as of Dec. 25, 2020, only half of the contaminated water pipes in Flint, Michigan, have been replaced.)
• $10 billion to create the Civilian Climate Corps — a much smaller version of the Civilian Conservation Corps created by Franklin D. Roosevelt.
The infrastructure package also will address repairs and retrofits to 20,000 miles of roads and thousands of bridges. Additionally, the Biden administration pledges that the United States will achieve carbon-free power production by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.
Naturally, conservative opponents of the bill claim that the price tag is too high. They object to the increase of the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% (the corporate tax rate was 35% until the enactment of the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act under the Trump administration). Opponents to the left of Biden claim that $2 trillion, the majority of which does not directly address environmental needs, is nowhere close to being enough funding.
Federal dollars spent to address the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic total more than $4.5 trillion over a single year. By contrast, Biden’s plan aims to stretch the $2 trillion sum over the next decade. While the White House emphasizes the environmental aspects of the proposed legislation, progressives argue that a minimum of $1 trillion is spent annually to curb the effects of climate change.
Environmental legislation like the Green New Deal is estimated to supply at least $18 trillion in funding for green initiatives alone. This figure does not include programs like Medicare for All, cancellation of student loan debt or an increase in the minimum wage — all programs included in the GND legislation.
While both parties in Congress will spat over how much to spend and the best way to raise funds, the devastating effects of climate change will continue to threaten Americans and the rest of our global community. Climate change is and will also be an equal opportunity offender. It is time to pony up.
