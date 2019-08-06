Part I of this column focused last month on the natural history of the European honeybee, which was so vital to the first North America settlers that they brought it with them from Europe.
Today, we’ll look inside an actual beehive.
Crystal and Tom Ostler own Dancing Bee Farmszz just north of Anderson. They graciously gave me a tour of their mini-farm and explained some beekeeping basics for this article. Modern beekeeping owes its existence to Lorenzo Langstroth, the Philadelphia native who invented the modern bee hive in 1852. Until that time, a hive had to be destroyed in order to harvest honey.
Langstroth’s success resulted from his incorporation of “bee space” into the design of commercial hives. He knew that bees move freely in a space 3/8” wide, but any space inside the hive smaller than 3/8” will be filled in with propolis, or “bee glue”; any space larger than 3/8” will be turned into new wax combs. He also ingeniously designed a system of removable sections so that bees and bee products could be harvested without disturbing the rest of the colony.
The Ostlers, like most beekeepers today, use Langstroth hives.
The design of the Langstroth hive is elegant. Basically, it’s a stack of specialized boxes, called supers, often painted different colors and each with a special purpose. The hive is raised off the ground to reduce moisture and allow for ventilation. Moisture is the enemy; it fosters the growth of mold. Worker bees near the hive entrance continually beat their wings to keep the air circulating.
The bottom two boxes (called deep supers) are the brood chambers where the queen is busy laying eggs and worker bees tend the larvae and pupa. The top tiers of the hive, called honey supers, are where bees store excess honey.
Inside each box is a series of wooden frames, arranged vertically like files in a file cabinet drawer. Each wooden frame houses a beeswax foundation, which is a pre-formed flat sheet honeycomb that serves as a foundation for bees to add to. Foundations are used to save the bees the time and energy of building their own.
If bees begin to feel crowded, the keeper may add another deep super at the bottom to prevent the bees from swarming and to keep them producing honey.
The inside of a bee hive is one of the most sterile places in nature. Worker bees continually remove waste, dead bodies, or intruders that are stung to death. If an intruder is too large to remove, it’s encased with wax and “mummified."
Bees are most valuable as pollinators, and some beekeepers rent their hives to crop producers. Valuable bee products include beeswax, honey, pollen, venom, mead, royal jelly, and bee bread.
Sheryl Myers taught biology and environmental science for 34 years and has worked as a naturalist for area parks. She is a founding director of Heart of the River Coalition. On Nature is published Tuesdays in The Herald Bulletin.
