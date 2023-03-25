A new growing season is just around the corner, and soon we’ll see blooming plants in all the big box stores and on display at the grocery stores, nurseries and farmers markets.
Choosing which flowers to plant around your home is a big decision. Flowers can be a significant investment of time and money.
Before adding new plants to your flower beds, the soil should be prepared. Last year’s garden remains should be thrown out or composted, weeds removed, and last year’s perennials trimmed back. Now is the time to give a big boost to your garden by adding compost or fresh soil containing nutrients.
Gardening with native plants has many advantages over using popular non-natives like petunias and geraniums. Native flowering plants support a large number of insects and pollinators, and they are better adapted to our local soils and growing conditions. Many are deep-rooted, so they need less watering. They come back each year, often stronger and heartier than the previous year.
Native insects often require native plants in their reproductive cycle and are not attracted to exotic plants. Insect populations are in steep decline, so providing them with the plants they need to reproduce is highly desirable.
By knowing when each plant in your garden is expected to bloom, you can arrange to have something blooming all summer long.
Many native Indiana plants will bloom only when there are a certain number of hours of daylight in a 24-hour period. Early blooming perennials like phlox, balloon flower, coreopsis, columbine, daisies, and hyssop (mint) will begin after the last frost in the second week of May. By mid- to late-May, we can expect to see poppies, celandine, iris, some roses, wild geraniums, and pin cushion flowers.
In June, we expect to see spiderwort and yarrow start to bloom, and by late June the day lilies are budding. Midsummer bloomers include coneflower (echinacea), black-eyed Susans (rudbeckia), hollyhocks, cleome, hibiscus, spiderwort, butterfly weed, hosta and beebalm. Beebalm will continue to grow into late summer if it is deadheaded.
July and August bring the long day plants, the ones that require the most hours of daylight in a 24-hour period, including asters, butterfly bush, many native sedums, sunflowers and rudbeckia.
Many herbs do well in pots and containers and can be placed near your back door or porch so that they aren’t far from the kitchen for cooking. Chives, parsley, oregano, dill, cilantro, fennel, sage, thyme and rosemary are fun to grow and can be used fresh in the place of dried grocery store herbs.
A word about those colorful exotics (like begonias, impatiens, petunias and geraniums): these colorful annuals can add color and interest to any flower bed. While they don’t have much value to wildlife, they can be quite stunning as accents.
A little investment in your garden this spring can have big payoffs all summer long.