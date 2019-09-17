With autumn just around the corner, our thoughts often turn to apples, pumpkins, spice and everything nice. This year, be a part of the something nice by inviting others to join you on your outdoor adventures.
A love for time spent outdoors is a joy you should be sharing, not keeping to yourself. Instead of just advocating for the neighborhood kids to go on a hike, gather them up and take them with you.
The Herald Bulletin recently reported that Anderson Community Schools Corporation is the first district in the county to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students because more than 80% of their students were already qualified for free and reduced meals. It is a staggering thought that four out of five school-aged children in our community are struggling to have enough to eat.
Compassion and a sense of community should be calling those of us who have a little extra to share with our neighbors who are struggling.
An easy way to help ease the daily food struggle and to get kids outdoors is to combine the two with a day spent at a local park. No need for a fancy invitation, just walk over and ask your neighbors if their children can join you and your kids next Saturday or Sunday for some time at the park, or a hike through the woods out at Mounds.
If the parents are free, invite them to come along as well. If they need to work, offer to keep the kids all day. Gather up some outdoor toys, make some sandwiches, add fruit and granola bars, and go have fun. As a young child, I knew when my parents were struggling financially. But because we were a part of a vibrant community, that shared and cared for each other, I never felt that we were lacking the necessities. We can do the same here.
Are you looking for ways to get to know your neighbor children better, or re-connect with your own kids at the end of a long week? Take a walk in the woods, or along a country road. Look for the end-of-summer flowers or the butterflies that are emerging from their chrysalises. Look for the first hints of the trees changing colors, or listen to the birdsong.
There are so many inexpensive or free ways to enjoy the bounty of our beautiful end of summer weather, and none of them involve a computer or TV screen. Make up a quick scavenger hunt list for the kids that live around you, or buy some outdoor chalk so your neighbors linger to talk while the kids decorate your sidewalk. Instead of sitting on the couch to read to your kids, take them out on the front porch and read a book while listening to the crickets chirp.
Fall will be here before you know it, but we can start with the something nice this weekend!
