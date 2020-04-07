As the majority of people in the United States and around the world stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are beginning to analyze the environmental impacts of slowdowns in human activity.
Early reports show that reductions in travel, production and consumption have resulted in significant changes in the environment across the globe.
As travel restrictions are forcing the airline business to nearly grind to a halt, automobile travel has also declined over the past several weeks. This reduction in the burning of fossil fuels has produced a significant improvement in air quality throughout metropolitan areas. According to the World Health Organization, 4.2 million people die every year as a result of air pollution.
In Venice, Italy, the lack of boat traffic on the canals is causing the water to run clear for the first time in recent memory. In cities throughout Europe and Asia, the reduction of smog and other pollutants is increasing visibility, revealing surrounding landscapes typically invisible.
While it’s clear the effects a few weeks of substantial behavioral changes have on the environment, scientists are drawing conclusions about our lifestyles and practices that are concerning. Scientific discoveries during the past 50 years now link the origin of more than 200 new diseases with non-human animals.
As recently as 2015, on a trip to Yosemite National Park in California, I witnessed the closing of several campgrounds due to the presence of plague spread by mice. Over the years outbreaks of animal-borne diseases, including Ebola, MERS, West Nile, HIV, bird flu, Zika and SARS, have occurred. What is making these phenomena more common?
In short — the loss of biodiversity.
As human populations rapidly increase, urban areas continue to expand into previously undeveloped areas. Forests are clearcut, rivers and streams are diverted or dammed, and rare animals are hunted or captured and sold. All of these activities lead to a devastating effect on the biodiversity of the planet.
Logging, mining and fossil fuel industries play a huge role in reducing biodiversity — perhaps more so than urban sprawl. These operations exist in some of the most remote parts of the planet — cutting roads through ancient forests, laying pipelines through wilderness areas and blowing the tops off of mountains. These operations are not only the main contributors to climate change but also a major factor in exposure to non-human animal diseases that successfully cross over to humans.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the systemic shortcomings in the health care, production and public information sectors, it also serves to illustrate what we can accomplish when we cooperate on a global scale (i.e., social distancing and shelter-in-place). By protecting the world’s biodiversity through a transition to renewable resources, we may be able not only to stymie the spread of infectious diseases but maintain a habitable environment for future generations as well.
Novel problems call for novel solutions.
