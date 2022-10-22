One of my favorite parts of living in Indiana in October is watching nature show off its diversity as the trees change colors. There are so many colors to see and enjoy.
Recently I was driving past a field filled with black angus cattle. It was a beautiful picture with their sleek hides shining in the foreground against a backdrop of changing trees in more than 20 shades between green and gold. Blue sky, a few light clouds. It reminded me of the lunchtime walk my daughter and I had on Monday. As we strolled through the woods enjoying the beauty, she quoted L.M. Montgomery’s book “Anne of Green Gables”: “I am so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”
Yesterday morning a friend and I took a walk along the canal. Along the way he paused and said “Just look at how blue the sky is, it’s a perfect fall day.” Today is much the same, beautiful skies, a light breeze, and weather just cool enough to want to wear your long sleeves again.
As I sit outside and think about all the colors I’ve seen this week, I am reminded of my dad. He was an artist and the one who taught me to fall in love with art of all kinds, especially pastels. I inherited his set of 102 pastels. In October, even that is not enough colors to represent the diverse masterpiece of nature!
One of the most amazing things about the diversity of nature is that the amazing fall colors are actually in the leaves all spring and summer. The colors are masked by the huge amounts of chlorophyll in the leaves as the trees are making their own food. You only notice the diversity when the weather changes and the tree goes through its fall process of preparing for winter dormancy.
People are diverse too. At first glance, we notice broad categories. When we slow down, we begin to notice, and hopefully appreciate, our differences. Diversity of size, ethnicity, culture, thought, lifestyle, and more. It is important to me to recognize and appreciate our differences. Just as an oak and a maple are two completely different trees, my neighbors on one side of my house are completely different than those who live on the other side.
I appreciate oak trees for their longevity and the beautiful furniture that can be created from the wood. I appreciate maples for their late-winter maple syrup and their fall colors. Who in your life do you appreciate for their steadfastness, their beautiful viewpoint on life, their creativity, or the joy they bring to those around them? Have you mentioned it to them lately, how much you appreciate them being in your life?
I encourage you to spend the rest of the month soaking up the beautiful diversity of the fall colors. Grab some of your diverse friends and neighbors and invite them to join you for an autumn hike. You’ll be glad you did!