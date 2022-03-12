Sitting outside my front door enjoying this brief window of spring weather near the end of winter, I pause. I hear the birds singing. My neighbors are out walking their dogs and their babies. The neighborhood teens are playing football while their younger siblings play on the swing sets. What a glorious weekend of weather to cheer our spirits.
This interlude of warm breezes and sunshine calls my heart to make plans for next month, when spring weather should arrive again, and stay. March in Indiana has always been the month of all four seasons. We get snow, sun, rain, hail, strong winds, gentle breezes and the occasional tornado. March is also the month where I start to plan my nature adventures for spring and summer.
We don’t usually plan to fail at spending more time outdoors, but we often fail to plan. Our encounters with nature should be both planned and spontaneous. Few of us can take an entire weekend away without some pre-planning. Get out your calendar now and set aside a weekend each month from April through August. You don’t have to know all the details yet, you just need to create the margin in your life to relax and explore. If you don’t intentionally set aside time now, September will creep up on you and you’ll wonder why you didn’t get to enjoy all those day-long hikes you wanted.
There is also the call to do something outdoors right now. This is the feeling we get when the weather beckons us to leave the dirty laundry or other household chore behind and step out into the sunshine. Don’t neglect this call to be present in the moment, to soak up the sun’s caress that is good for your heart and your soul. It made my heart happy to see so many of my neighbors answer this clarion call for fresh air and sunshine this weekend!
Next week, when it turns cold again, or the rain is hitting the window, pull out your calendar. Start dreaming up the places you’ll go on those weekends. Will they be camping trips, hiking adventures at a state park, or planting your flower garden? I’ve always enjoyed a late April hike through the Pine Hills Nature Preserve at Turkey Run. It is a wonderful place to spot the ephemeral spring wildflowers in all their glory. Dutchmen’s breeches, bluebells, trillium, Jack-in-the Pulpit and so many more.
Have you considered going further afield and exploring somewhere new? Currently, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois do not charge entrance fees at their state parks. I’ve enjoyed hiking at several of these parks over the past two decades.
If you’re planning a family trip for Spring Break or summer vacation, remember to include some unstructured time to explore the local wildlife. Whether you’re hitting the beach, going underground at Mammoth Cave or walking the National Mall in Washington, D.C., nature is waiting for you to enjoy the wonders it holds.
