I recently celebrated Juneteenth with some of my closest friends.
June 19, 1865, was the day that Union troops freed enslaved African Americans in Galveston Bay, Texas. These 250,000 precious people had never heard of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, or the end of the Civil War.
Juneteenth is a day for remembrance and a celebration of Black culture. It is celebrated with speeches, music, dancing, and glorious amounts of delicious food. Both of the celebrations I attended were held outdoors.
For me, one of the highlights of celebrating Juneteenth was that my friends had asked me to join them. They wanted to share the diversity of thought, food, and culture that resonates with them. They know how to appreciate and carefully steward their hard-won freedom. Everyone I met welcomed me. That’s the beauty of a strong community: It can welcome outsiders with grace.
That got me thinking. We who spend a lot of time out in nature sometimes forget to be a welcoming community. That must change. There are so many ways to enjoy the great outdoors. We should never ever have an us-versus-them or a haves-versus-have-nots mentality about it.
One friend may be hiking the Appalachian Trail, the other might only wish to take a stroll around the block. Both of these are healthy and productive ways to interact with nature. One requires months of preparation and copious amounts of money to be spent on hiking gear. The other only needs a moment’s notice and a willingness to join in.
What are your favorite ways to spend time outdoors? Do you enjoy watching a baseball game, having a picnic, going on a bicycle ride? Perhaps you’re a fan of outdoor music festivals, hikes in the woods, or backyard barbecues. You can enjoy all of these or something entirely different. Whatever you choose, help build a stronger local community by inviting a diversity of friends, co-workers, and neighbors to join in your fun.
The healthiest natural areas are bio-diverse. That means there is a wide variety of life in the local ecosystem. Not every plant or animal is the same. The healthiest communities are culture-diverse.
Not every person is the same — on purpose — and all cultures are welcoming, kind, and respectful to others. Healthy communities celebrate the joys of everyday life and the cultures within.
What do you have to celebrate today? A birthday, wedding, work accomplishment, cultural or religious holiday? Who can you invite to join you in celebrating your joy? How can you make the most of the summer weather to make memories? Perhaps it all begins with some sidewalk chalk and bubbles from the dollar store. These two things always seem to draw out the kids in my neighborhood. Where the kids go, the parents will follow. The food doesn’t have to be pre-planned. Look in your fridge or pantry and use what you have.
Celebrate your culture, your joy, and your community. Do it outside where all are invited.