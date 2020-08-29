A few months ago, I wrote about environmental legislation that is currently being rolled back by the Trump administration. The Bureau of Land Management is opening vast sections of land throughout the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska to oil and gas exploration, while new industry-friendly interpretations of the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts are now in effect. While the impact of the rollbacks of legislation may seem abstract at first glance, the consequences at the state and local levels could likely be grave.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of society, yet the fallout of these massive interruptions is still unclear. Federal and state agencies have attempted to address problems caused by the pandemic through economic stimulus packages, small business loans and unique ways to resume school and university. Corporations have adjusted by allowing employees to work from home, while both professional and amateur sports programs have either delayed their seasons or significantly retooled their operations. Yet, the pandemic’s impact on the environment may be closer to being realized than anyone expected.
Recently, reports were published detailing procedural changes occurring at government facilities, refineries and treatment plants across the country. Using the rationale of increased risks to workers and attempts to cut costs, thousands of operations have been allowed to halt mandatory inspections. This reduction of environmental monitoring spans across industrial sectors. Many oil and gas refineries are no longer controlling air pollutant releases at the same level as required pre-pandemic. Military operations, like a site in Kentucky where the dismantling of weapons containing nerve agents occurs, are no longer subject to previous regulations.
Farm management practices have become lax in recent months, allowing livestock operations to maintain higher volumes of manure and carcass storage, potentially threatening local water quality and increasing the risk of animal-borne diseases. Smokestack inspections are down 40%, while restrictions on medical waste disposal, chemical plants and sewage treatment plants have all relaxed. Additionally, government agencies are waiving inspections at some nuclear waste storage facilities.
In a period of 60 days, more than 3,000 environmental and regulatory waivers were granted. While it may be difficult to see the effects of major legislative rollbacks, these concrete examples of waivers have worrisome practical implications. The risks of environmental catastrophe can no longer be viewed as something occurring far away or a long way off in the future. If local municipalities are receiving clearance to reduce their regulatory practices, air, water and soil quality are all at risk of contamination and becoming dangerous to communities.
The reduction of environmental inspections and regulation enforcement puts every resident at risk. Without clean water, proper sewage treatment, clean air and safe food production, no one’s health or well-being is secure. It is up to every resident to demand that these regulations be restored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.