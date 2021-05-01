Every month for the past five years, I have encouraged you to go outdoors and do something.
This month, try something new: learn how to be in nature.
April has always been a month focusing on stewarding the land where we live with Earth Day and Arbor Day. Now, we can let all those ideas have time to soak into our souls.
May offers us 31 days to truly experience nature. As children, we learn about our five senses: touch, taste, hearing, sight and smell. We will skip taste and focus on the other four.
To simply be in nature, you must first find some nature and then relax. So few of us actually accomplish this on a regular basis. Your challenge is going to be slowing down your mind enough to unwind and experience it. You can walk into the woods and take a seat on a log, or simply open the door after a spring rain and sit on your front step. Physical limitations? Open a window and allow nature to blow in to meet you where you are.
Being in nature isn’t a timed activity. However, if necessary, you have permission to set a 15-minute timer.
Choose which sense you will focus on first.
Sight? Breathe. Relax. Take a really slow look around you and see what is going on in nature. Are there clouds passing overhead? Where do you see their shadows dance across the grass, and do the bursts of sunlight reflect off of rocks, shells or wildflowers? Do you see the sway of tree branches as the wind moves through them? What insects, birds or mammals can you see from your location?
Take a deep breath and relax again. This time, close your eyes and listen to the stories nature is telling. Do you hear birds singing? Don’t try to identify them, simply listen. Do you hear one song, or several? What else do you hear? Crickets, a dog, the wind whistling through the trees, a bumblebee buzzing by your head?
Another deep breath, relax deeper into nature. Without opening your eyes, what can you smell? Blooming trees, the mustiness of decaying leaves, or the delicious scent of petrichor released by the damp earth after a spring rain? What other tales is nature telling you?
Once more, a deep breath to help you relax, and the chance to touch, gently, and feel nature around you. Is there an ant crawling up your leg? Is the log you’re sitting on smooth or rough? Does the grass or wildflower next to you feel silky or rough?
Don’t rush this process, just allow yourself to experience it. Let the peace of nature all around you push out the overwhelm of yesterday. Allow the beauty of nature to soak into your soul and refresh you. Carry this experience with you. Repeat the process each day this month. Learn to be in nature, it costs you nothing but time, and pays dividends beyond measure.
